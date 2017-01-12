R-7 finds another super down the road

It appears the Kansas City area is just swimming with administrative talent in the school systems.

When Lee’s Summit went to fill the massive shoes of Tony Stansberry back in 2006, it went just 18 miles down the road to Raymore-Peculiar School District to find David McGehee.

And when McGehee’s decade run came to a close last spring, the district embarked on another far-and-wide search – aided by consulting firm BWP and Associates (a firm that helps match boards with a slate of qualified candidates) – for his replacement.

Interestingly, that replacement was found even closer than McGehee – 10 miles away at the Hickman Mills School District.

Other area school districts have followed suit, with the massive Shawnee Mission district jumping just over the state line to grab Jim Hinson from Independence a few years back.

Some districts opt to hire homegrown talent from inside the building, like Blue Springs did when Jim Finley took over for the retiring Paul Kinder in 2014.

Of course, that transition then took Kinder to the North Kansas City School District in an interim basis, where he filled in for the departing Todd White – who hopped state line the other direction for an assistant superintendent job at the Blue Valley School District. North Kansas City later stayed inside for White’s replacement, hiring Dan Clemens, already an assistant superintendent in the district.

Lee’s Summit didn’t go the “inside” route after a very long and very public battle between some R-7 School Board members and McGehee. Perhaps the feeling was any internal qualified candidates were too close to the situation. Or maybe the feedback from BWP dictated that outside candidates – assuming interviews were promising and background checks align – be first in line for consideration.

However it happened, the school board, led by Bob White, opted to stay as close to Lee’s Summit as possible – a district in which they share property, in fact, with the announcement of Dennis Carpenter as the new leader.

At his press conference this week, Carpenter touted his accomplishments at Hickman Mills while promising transparency and communication.

He briefly touched on the challenges and opportunities he’s faced – his current district dealing with a level of poverty and free/reduced lunches that the vast majority of us in Lee’s Summit would be hard pressed to understand (Hickman Mills, Carpenter says, is currently at 100 percent free/reduced while Lee’s Summit is just over 19 percent).

Carpenter even told the crowd he prayed on the decision to accept the job offer here, introducing his family and spiritual adviser during the introduction at the Stansberry Leadership Center.

He explained his plans to immerse himself in the entire R-7 experience in the first 100 days, going on a “listening and learning” tour, then discussing those trends and other observations with our school board to plan next steps.

That’s good news. Coming off a year of unappealing media coverage that could have tarnished the prospective teacher and administrative talent pool, the new superintendent and somewhat altered school board – three incumbents are not running for re-election in April – must come together in the name of open dialogue and community discussion.

Carpenter’s hiring – as close to home as it is – does signal a change in the school district and shift in thinking about policy and education.

As a community, we need to be there those first 100 days, too. Our past dictates that residents must have a say in our future.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.