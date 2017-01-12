Hot flash: Synthetics, open floor plans, mean challenges for firefighters

John Spencer, an assistant fire chief with the Lee’s Summit Fire Department, said recent research on how fire spreads and changes in practices on suppression methods have changed the industry.

Fire cannot be “pushed” by water, as once was thought. Thus, fire hose nozzles have changed from a fog spray to a stream spray, Spencer said. And firefighters now use techniques such as aiming water streams at a ceiling above a fire, creating a fire suppression flow similar to that produced by a sprinkler head.

But perhaps the biggest change in firefighting has little to do with a firefighters’ technique or equipment. The biggest change is the speed with which fire spreads from first spark to full blaze.

Decades ago, when a home’s furnishings were largely made from natural materials, fire spread at a much slower pace. But today, with the increasing prevalence of synthetic materials such as polyurethane, plastics and textiles, a fire reaches its “flashover” point much more rapidly, Spencer said. Flashover is a term that describes the point that a fire heats up an entire room, igniting all contents of it.

“They’re not only more flammable, but they produce more heat,” Spencer said of contemporary materials. “That’s what’s changing the face of fire.”

Spencer added that with natural materials, a fire could start in a home, burn for 30 minutes and then extinguish naturally. But today, in two to three minutes, a fire fueled by synthetic materials could flashover in less than five minutes.

Contemporary homes’ geometry — with higher ceilings and open floor plans — decrease the possibility of a fire remaining contained in a given area. These factors contribute to rapid smoke and fire spread, according to a study by the Underwriters Laboratories, an independent safety science company.

“In the old days, you would go in the back and come out the front,” Spencer said. “Nowadays, we know since we don’t push fire, to decrease destruction of structural components, we just get water on the darn thing.”

Spencer said many departments are implementing new standards to adjust to the growing body of knowledge about fires. However, with larger departments, he added, it “takes longer to implement.”

A recent Kansas City Star report found fire departments across the nation see their firefighters sustain injuries or die in what the report called preventable mistakes.

In one case, firefighters from two departments, located about 100 miles from each other, sustained injuries when burning garages collapsed beneath them.

In both cases, the firefighters were trying to puncture the garage roof to ventilate smoke and gases.

The Star also found that Larry Leggio and John Mesh of the Kansas City Fire Department, who lost their lives fighting a fire in the fall of 2015, were in a “collapse zone.” The firefighters had been ordered to evacuate the area before their deaths.

The Lee’s Summit Fire Department’s protocol regarding collapse zones calls for firefighters to stay a minimum distance away from a burning building in situations that apply. The distance away is calculated as one and a half times the height of a burning building.

But like the Kansas City Fire Department at the time of Leggio’s and Mesh’s deaths, Lee’s Summit Fire does not have anything in writing regarding collapse zone protocols.

“We don’t have a standard guideline saying that,” Spencer said.

Eden added that one is not needed, as the protocol is addressed in training.

“People being able to think and assess and analyze a situation, that will keep you safer than just guidelines,” Spencer said, adding that the characteristics of every incident vary widely, making it difficult to legislate safe firefighting practices or put it down on paper.

“You can’t have a policy for every instance,” he said.

Despite the emphasis on training, Spencer said there is no minimum requirement for training established at the department.

But firefighters train “every day,” Spencer said. “We put a lot of the burden on company officers to ensure (firefighters) are ready to respond to any emergency.”

Despite the speed with which today’s fires spread, firefighters with Lee’s Summit have remained largely unscathed in the last 10 years. Just 19 injuries were sustained by firefighters in that time span. Most of those were strains and sprains, followed by injuries sustained from overheating. Just one firefighter sustained a burn.

And there has never been a fatality during a fire fight in the department history, according to assistant chief Jim Eden.

Eden said Lee’s Summit is probably home to one of the more progressive departments in the area.

“We’re always looking at new technology and tactics of fighting fires,” he said. “We have no hesitation of staying outside if we know a house is a total loss. (But) if we can safely go in and search a house, we can do that.”