some of
my most
loyal
friends
disagree
with me
regularly
that is
why
they
are
so
valuable
in my
life
i would
denigrate
dismiss
them
with a
label
as unworthy
of attention
only at
my peril
they
deserve
the respect
that merits
listening
inquiring
consideration
do they
alter
my
opinions
not overly
often
however
i have
discovered
to my
amazement
they are
able
to be
right
and
without
them
i will
drown
in the
deep
water
of my
ego
arrogance
need to
control
receive
praise
beyond
any
human
ability
and what
is most
important
they remain
my trusted
friends
as we
keep
reaching
toward
each other
walking
together
they are
those
who
prevent
me from
playing
the next
game after
even
before
this one
begins
with
attempt
to respect
every
opponent
including
officials
when they
miss
a call
not to
my
advantage
h.