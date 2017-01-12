Echoes

By HUBERT NETH

ColumnistJanuary 12, 2017 

some of

my most

loyal

friends

disagree

with me

regularly

that is

why

they

are

so

valuable

in my

life

i would

denigrate

dismiss

them

with a

label

as unworthy

of attention

only at

my peril

they

deserve

the respect

that merits

listening

inquiring

consideration

do they

alter

my

opinions

not overly

often

however

i have

discovered

to my

amazement

they are

able

to be

right

and

without

them

i will

drown

in the

deep

water

of my

ego

arrogance

need to

control

receive

praise

beyond

any

human

ability

and what

is most

important

they remain

my trusted

friends

as we

keep

reaching

toward

each other

walking

together

they are

those

who

prevent

me from

playing

the next

game after

even

before

this one

begins

with

attempt

to respect

every

opponent

including

officials

when they

miss

a call

not to

my

advantage

h.

