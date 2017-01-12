Benton House senior community is now Addington Place

Benton House Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lee’s Summit is now known as Addington Place Assisted Living and Memory Care.

The change, which also affects two other Benton House locations in Prairie Village and the Northland, took place Jan. 1 because Cedarhurst Living is now managing the Kansas City area communities.

“Although the name is changing, our commitment to serving seniors is permanent and unwavering,” said a statement from Joshua Stevens, president of Cedarhurst Living, which is based in Clayton, Mo., and operates seven other senior living communities in the Midwest.

Each Addington Place location has 45 assisted living apartments and two secure memory care areas that each accommodate 11 to 16 individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of dementia.

Addington Place of Lee’s Summit is at 2160 S.E. Blue Parkway.