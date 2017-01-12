City gives firefighters, paramedics significant raise

Lee’s Summit approved $1.2 million in wages and benefit increases to help stem turnover in its fire department.

The City Council approved the labor agreement at its Jan. 5 meeting. It was the culmination of more than two years of negotiations, with the department working on the current agreement well beyond the date it was supposed to be settled.

The city is also beginning a compensation and benefits package that will help it decide on future labor agreements with police and public works employees and for other departments.

Union President Kris Presnell, said the 120 members of Local 2195 International Association of Fire Fighters voted unanimously to accept the agreement.

It increases wages, considering grade and longevity for certain ranks of firefighters and dispatchers. It also increases the stipend paid for paramedic certification from $4,000 to $6,000. The city is also making some pay adjustments to non-union positions, like battalion chiefs.

The largest wage increase for an individual was $2.70 an hour, from $16.88 to $18.95 for a fire specialist.

Councilman Rob Binney said these were significant increases, and wanted assurances they wouldn’t cause a deficit for the general fund.

The total annual cost of the one-time wage adjustment, including benefits, is about $1.2 million annually, said Nick Edwards, director of administration. It is effective Jan. 14.

Edwards said the city has enough money in its general fund to absorb the increase.

Edwards said the new agreement allows the city more flexibility in management, a concession by the union. Previously the city was expected to continue “past practices” even if they weren’t in the labor agreement. Now the city can make certain policy changes outside the written agreement.

The city has commissioned a $225,000 compensation study by the consulting firm Springstead. The firm is working with the council and choosing comparable cities to analyze jobs titles and descriptions in order to find equivalent duties and compare compensation for positions.

Then it will work with the council to help it decide where Lee’s Summit should fall in comparison to those cities, Edwards said.

Once the council has decided, it will have to decide how to implement it, he said. The city hopes to complete the study this summer.

Councilman Craig Faith said Tuesday that city management and the firefighters union had been working on the agreement for a couple of years, but were at an impasse when new council members were elected in April.

He said the council sought a new legal counselor to help with negotiations, and both the firefighters and city staff worked hard to cooperate and bring the negotiations to fruition.

Faith works at John Knox Village, managing security and its ambulances and has had a long career in emergency services.

Faith said he believes the firefighter raises will be sustainable because of savings the department gains from not having to recruit and train replacements. About 10 fire department employees left during the last two years.

“That is an extreme cost to the city,” Faith said. “We’re going to be offsetting the cost of the increase by lowering the turnover rate.”

Fire Chief Rick Poeschl said low wages had become a problem for keeping firefighters, particularly those with additional training as paramedics.

“We were losing paramedics to other departments,” Poeschl said. “Paramedics are gold.”