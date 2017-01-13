Eagles play fast and loose in Pleasant Hill tourney win

There may not be a looser offense in the area than Summit Christian Academy’s.

The Eagles rolled through the first round of the 92nd Annual Pleasant Hill Basketball Invitational with an 85-54 victory over Odessa.

It marked the fifth time this season SCA has scored 85 or more points in a game.

“We’re not going to have trouble scoring,” SCA coach Jake Kates said. “We are averaging close to 80 points a game. We have a lot of guys who can score the ball and handle the basketball. We spread the floor and make guys guard us.”

In Tuesday’s victory over Odessa, the Bulldogs had trouble guarding SCA from the start. The Eagles jumped out to a 25-13 lead in the first quarter behind 15 points in the opening period by General Williams, who finished with a game-high 27 points.

“I tried to come out aggressive and luckily the shots were going in,” Williams said.

SCA, 11-1, never slowed down, leading 51-33 at the half. With the game still somewhat in question heading into the third quarter, the Eagles went on an 11-0 run early in the half to take an eventual 64-37 lead before Odessa called a timeout.

For as easy as Williams seemed to make the first quarter look, Preston Kliewer had similar success in the second quarter, scoring 13 of his 21 points then.

“Those guys feed off each other,” Kates said. “They’ll set one another up and then they’ll switch roles in the next quarter. That’s the style of basketball they play. They have fun playing it. They are responsible with it. If they weren’t I’d have to reign them in a bit.”

Most importantly for SCA, it seems as though knowing a fast break basket is just a tipped pass away has increased its defensive intensity.

“It makes you want to get in the passing lane and disrupt balls,” Williams said. “We try to deflect everything we can and lock up on defense.”

As a coach, it’s a balance of making sure the team takes advantage of its speed and athleticism but also making sure they don’t end up taking errant shots trying to finish a fast break.

“We trust them all,” Kates said. “We have a high enough IQ on our team that if we need to pull it out we can. We can make a team run, then we make them guard. It’s a hard team to play against.”

SCA played Pembroke Hill Thursday in the semifinals. The third-place and championship games are scheduled for Saturday afternoon.