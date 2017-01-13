Broncos spread the wealth in romp over Tigers

Cameron Hairston is part of Lee’s Summit North’s second shift, one of 10 players in the Broncos’ nightly rotation. Even in that role, he can still get enough shots and playing time to be the leading scorer on any given night.

It’s a big reason why Hairston, and the rest of the Broncos, are having so much fun so far this basketball season.

“You would think being the leading scorer, you would start,” Hairston said after North rolled to a 77-57 victory over Lee’s Summit Tuesday night at the Tigers’ Fieldhouse. “Coming off the bench isn’t that bad when you know you’re just subbing out and going to help the team win.”

Hairston had a team-high14 points coming off the bench, and he was one of five Broncos in double figures and one of eight to get in the scorebook. He wasn’t one of the six who made three-pointers, as the Broncos continued their torrid outside shooting by going nine for 22 from behind the arc.

“For whatever reason it was just our night tonight,” North coach Mike Hilbert said. “And it was everybody’s night. We spread it out and everybody made shots and everybody scored. It was a lot of fun.”

The fun began for North shortly after the tipoff, when Logan Jenkins swished a three that started a 7-0 run. Jenkins’ trey was one of five for the Broncos in the quarter, which they ended with a 10-0 run for a 26-10 lead.

After Hayden Bradford and Jordan Bynum popped back-to-back threes early in the second quarter, North had a 32-12 lead and would maintain a 17- to 24-point cushion the rest of the game.

“We did everything right,” said Hairston, who was eight-for-eight at the free throw line. “We rebounded, kept our composure and we shot well. That’s all we need to do. And then the points will just come for us.”

And they would never come for Lee’s Summit. The Tigers committed 17 turnovers against North’s three-quarter court pressure defense. And when they got the ball down court, they often missed easy shots and layups. Lee’s Summit went 21 of 64 from the field, including a chilly two for 17 from three point range. And they made just 13 of 26 free throws.

“I thought we competed, we kept fighting, but we never made a run at them,” Lee’s Summit coach Blake Little said. “We can’t dig ourselves a hole by doing so many things wrong. We don’t have the ability to come back from a 20-point deficit.”

Lee’s Summit did get 20 points from Kevin Hangust Jr. and 10 from Delshaun Presley, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Tigers from falling to 3-9 overall and 0-3 in Suburban Gold Conference play. Not the way the Broncos, 5-5 and 3-1, were spreading the wealth.

Bynum joined Hairston in double figures with 12 points, while Elijah Farr, Emil Spriggs and Tyler Aeilts had 10 points each. Aeilts and Spriggs both made two three pointers; Jenkins, Bynum, Farr, Bradford and Javaunte Hawkins had one apiece.