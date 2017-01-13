Culver’s Classic features another solid field

The circumstances are different this season for Lee’s Summit. But the approach remains the same.

Lee’s Summit spent the last three seasons as one of the hunted in its Culver’s Classic boys basketball tournament. But when the 42nd edition of the tournament tips off next week at the Fieldhouse, the Tigers will instead be one of the hunters.

Lee’s Summit, 3-9, meets Raytown at 5:30 p.m. in one of Monday’s four opening round games. Raytown, 8-2, is one of the top Class 5 teams in the Kansas City area, much like the Tigers were last season when they won the Culver’s Classic on their way to an undefeated regular season and the Class 5 state tournament.

But when the Tigers take the floor Monday to begin their title defense, they will do so with a team that has lost its last three games and is still struggling to replace all five starters and seven seniors from last season. Not the same situation they had last season, but Lee’s Summit coach Blake Little said the Tigers are heading to the tournament with the same mind set they’ve always had.

"We don’t change our process or our approach," Little said. "Our goal is to be the best team we can be and we’re trying to take every single day as an opportunity to get better."

The Culver’s Classic should offer the Tigers plenty of opportunities for that. The tournament kicks off Monday with Summit Christian Academy, 11-1 and ranked sixth in Class 3, taking on Ruskin at 4 p.m. Lee’s Summit West, 10-1 before playing Raymore-Peculiar Thursday and ranked No. in Class 5, plays Lincoln Prep at 7 followed by Hogan Prep, 9-4, meeting Raytown South at 8:30.

"It’s a great field," Little said. "We’ve made this one of the better tournaments around. You start looking down that list … and it’s a really good field."

The tournament continues Wednesday with consolation bracket games at 4 and 5:30 and semifinals at 7 and 8:30. It concludes Jan. 20 with the seventh-place game at 4, fifth-place at 5:30, third place at 7 and the championship at 8:30.