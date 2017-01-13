Vann stepping down as Summit Christian Academy football coach

Summit Christian Academy football coach Dalton Vann, who in five seasons built a program from scratch into a league and district champion, announced recently that he is stepping down.

Vann said he is leaving SCA to work along with his wife, Rhonda, with inner-city children in Kansas City.

Vann spent nine years at Summit Christian, the last five as the school’s first head football coach. After running a junior-varsity program his first season, Vann gradually built SCA into one of the better small-school teams in the Kansas City area. In his final season, SCA finished 11-2, won the Crossroads Conference title for the second straight year, the Class 2 District 7 title and advanced to the Class 2 state quarterfinals.

SCA won 21 of its last 25 games under Vann, and he leaves with a 27-17 record over four varsity seasons.

"I’ve enjoyed being an Eagle for this long," Vann said in a press release. "But it’s time. I’m going to miss the families, I’m going to miss the kids, and I’m going to miss the sport as I’ll be out of the sport for a while."

Just as he felt called to SCA nine years ago, Vann said he now feels called to take his life in a different direction, and that calling involves helping youngsters in the inner city.

"There’s a group of kids there who are doomed from the start and they need a leader," Vann said. "What God has asked us to do is to go lead. We’re going to do the same thing there that we did here as we allow God to lead as we take something that’s not so good and turn it in to something good."

SCA athletic director Lance Quessenberry said a search for Vann’s replacement will begin immediately. Quessenberry said Vann’s departure marked the end of an era at the school.

"Coach Vann showed our school how to have a football community, not just a team," Quessenberry said. "He built a program that touched the lives of those who were a part of it and also extended far off the playing field. He was interested in more than the score; the foundation he built will stand the test of time and the bar he set will continue to drive those after him to be their best."