Titans top Rockhurst with uneven effort

At times Tuesday night at home against Rockhurst, the Lee’s Summit West boys basketball team looked every bit as good as their now 10-1 record and No. 2 state ranking in a 58-46 win over Rockhurst.

At other times, especially when the game slowed down and turned into a half-court game, the Titans looked stagnant on offense and a step slow on defense.

These two things combined left head coach Michael Schieber a bit frustrated after the win.

“I felt like we did some good things at times. We’re just too inconsistent,” he said. “What we struggle with is consistency on both ends of the floor.”

The beginning of the first and third quarters highlighted the Titans at their best. They jumped on the Hawklets from the opening tip, surging out to a 9-0 lead for a 20-9 advantage after the first quarter. The tempo was fast and it enabled them to take advantage of their athleticism to get out and run.

The third quarter was more of the same. After Rockhurst cut the deficit to 28-20 at the half, West came out quickly in the third and led by as many as 14, turning solid defense into transition baskets, as Rockhurst couldn’t keep up. For the quarter, 15 of the Titans’ 17 points came at the foul line or in the paint.

“We did a good job in transition,” senior Elijah Childs said. “When we get stops that leads to good offense.”

Several of the defensive stops they got during those key stretches were thanks to Childs and his 6-foot-8 frame. Against an undersized Rockhurst team, Childs had a handful of blocked or altered several shots, which helped start the fast break.

“That’s the way our defense is,” Childs said. “I rotate and come over to help and get blocks and the guards get out and push the ball.”

Schieber said the difference in the first and third quarters was simple.

“Those are the times we played with energy,” he said. “But eight minutes like that isn’t an entire game.”

That’s where the rest of the game comes into play, including a fourth quarter in which the Hawklets put together a run and got as close as 49-44.

In the end, the Titans would buckle down when it got close and countered Rockhurst’s run with one of their own, scoring eight straight points after seeing their lead cut to just five.

“Guys weren’t focused and we weren’t executing,” Childs said of the fourth quarter. “But then we started to play team defense.”

KEWPIES TOP TITAN GIRLS: The Lee’s Summit West girls basketball team stood tall against Columbia Hickman for a quarter. But in the end, the Kewpies’ length and athleticism that was too much for the Titans to overcome in a 50-34 defeat.

That combination made life tough for the Titan offense, an offense that likes to penetrate and get in the paint, something that was increasingly difficult against the Kewpies.

“They were really packed in the middle and that made it hard to drive,” Titan guard Sydney Brooks said. “They were really disciplined. And they were big and long.”

West took a total of 37 field goal attempts, and 20 of them were from three-point range. Kenzie Beeler led all West scorers with 12 points, going four-of-11 from long range, putting the rest of the team at zero-of-nine.

“We had to work so hard for our shots,” Titans head coach Jeff Hardin said, as the team shot just 27 percent for the game. “They were long enough that they could play off of us a little bit but still challenge shots. They’re a tough team.”

After one quarter of play the game was tied at 8-all, but Hickman started to pull away in the second quarter.

Hickman would eventually go ahead 25-15 at halftime and would stretch the lead to 41-22 by the end of the third quarter.