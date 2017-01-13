Martin Luther King’s legacy will be honored in coming days

Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy will be celebrated at the annual “One Voice for Freedom” event Monday at the Pavilion at John Knox Village

The event begins with a pre-show at 5:30 p.m. and the main program begins at 6 p.m. It will include singing, dancing and celebrating.

The keynote speaker will be Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick. One of the museum’s traveling exhibits will be available for viewing before and after the main program.

The Bernard Campbell Middle School Choir will perform.

The event is free and community members are encouraged to bring their family and friends.

It is organized by the City of Lee’s Summit’s Human Relations Commission.

The Pavilion at John Knox Village is located at 520 N.W. Murray Road in Lee’s Summit.

For more information, call 816-969-1010.

MCC Longview president to speak at MLK musical tribute

Kirk Nooks, the president of Metropolitan Community College – Longview, located in Lee’s Summit, will be the guest speaker at a musical tribute event Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The theme of the night will be “A Right Delayed is a Right Denied: Championing for Justice for All.”

Featured acts will include the vocal ensemble Book of Gaia, the Max Groove Trio and the Paseo Academy Chamber Choir.

Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.

The annual event will be held in the St. James United Methodist Church, located at 5540 Wayne Ave. in Kansas City.

MCC will also honor the legacy of King with a collegewide Day of Service on Monday. And on Jan. 20, Chancellor Mark James will present a service-minded student with the college’s MLK scholarship.

MCC students and employees will participate in day of service

Metropolitan Community College students and employees will participate in a nationwide volunteer service initiative Monday.

The day of service is meant to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Hundreds of students from MCC’s campuses will offer their time at a variety of locations throughout the area, including in Lee’s Summit.

Locally, students from the Longview campus will lend a hand at locations such as the Coldwater Food Pantry, Hope House, KC Pet Project and Raytown Emergency Assistance Program.

On Jan. 20, MCC will hold its third annual employee-only Chancellor’s MLK Scholarship luncheon. During the luncheon, the 2017 MLK Scholarship recipient will be announced.