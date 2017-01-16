School district defends superintendent choice after question about lawsuits arise

The session will take place at the Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 N.E. Tudor Road.

The district will host a public information session Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. to answer community members’ questions. Carpenter and Lee’s Summit board members will be available to address questions.

The first week after the Lee’s Summit School District named its next superintendent has been turbulent.

The district announced Dennis Carpenter would take the top administrative position on Jan. 9. About one week later, following a television news report that claimed Carpenter faces age discrimination lawsuits, Board President Bob White said in a release that the district had been inundated with concerns from community members.

“Thursday night’s report on Channel 41 regarding Dr. Carpenter was false and unfairly smeared Dr. Carpenter,” White wrote in the release, adding that Carpenter is not named as a defendant in either suit that his current school district, Hickman Mills, faces.

Sally Barker is an attorney representing the 27 plaintiffs in one suit, which only names the Hickman Mills School District as a defendant.

A petition filed by Barker on behalf of the plaintiffs states 27 teachers on the higher ends of the Hickman Mills’ pay schedule saw their salaries decrease following a Board of Education vote in the spring of 2015. Barker alleges it was a violation of the Missouri Teacher Tenure Act.

“The revision of salary schedule was adopted by the board at the recommendation of Dr. Carpenter,” Barker said in a phone interview Monday.

Even so, she emphasized that Carpenter is not individually named as a defendant in the suit.

The Kansas City Star reported in February 2015 on the reason the Hickman Mills district sought to revise its salary schedules for teachers. The article reported the revisions were being considered in an attempt to curtail the departures of mid-range teachers with higher degrees.

In his statement, White said the salary schedule in Lee’s Summit will not be altered as it was at Hickman Mills.

“Salary schedule is a function of Team Lee’s Summit, which is a process that the board continues to support,” White wrote.

In response to a request for comment, Carpenter said he expects to answer questions about the litigation facing Hickman Mills during a public information session Wednesday. However, he said he is taking steps to not “compromise the district’s legal position.

“(Hickman Mills) has committed to litigating this case in the courts versus the public,” Carpenter wrote, “and I will attempt to balance this commitment with being transparent with Lee's Summit stakeholders.”