Negro League baseball players recognized alongside MLK at remembrance event

Bob Kendrick was in the room when Buck O’Neil, a former Negro League baseball player and coach, got the word.

Kendrick felt a rage when the word came over the line that O’Neil, considered a shoo-in for the Baseball Hall of Fame, hadn’t received enough votes from the 12-person committee.

O’Neil, though, who died a few months later, reacted with a grace that Kendrick would later call selfless and inspirational.

Kendrick, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, spoke Monday evening at the Pavilion at John Knox Village. He shared his story about O’Neil during the “One Voice for Freedom” event, which commemorated the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Kendrick said the work of King and countless courageous others to achieve desegregation was first initiated by black baseball players, like O’Neil and Jackie Robinson.

O’Neil imparted wisdom on Kendrick during the days after he was omitted from the Hall of Fame inductee list.

As despair and disdain bubbled to the surface in his friends, O’Neil said simply of the Hall of Fame committee’s decision to leave him off the list: “That’s the way the cookie crumbles,” Kendrick said.

O’Neil then asked if he could still speak as planned during the induction ceremony.

“It was the most amazing concession speech I ever heard,” Kendrick said Monday. “He implored us not to be angered. ... There’s something special in those who can stand in the face of hate and not hate.”

There were others like O’Neil, of course, who didn’t wilt in the face of discrimination. Kendrick spoke about the enormous pressure on Jackie Robinson, saying the first player to break the color barrier in the Major Leagues had the pressure to perform at a high level in hostile environments while serving as a symbol of hope for an entire race.

“Jackie wasn’t playing for Jackie,” Kendrick said. “He was literally carrying 21 million black folks on his back. Had he failed, an entire race of people would have failed with him. That’s an enormous amount of pressure.”

Kendrick would later say that he believes sport has served as a sort of testing ground for overcoming prejudices because of its inherent fairness.

“It’s the one place in society where rules are apparent,” he said. Three strikes and you’re out applied and still applies equally to everyone, no matter a batter’s skin color.

Fair treatment regardless of skin color is what Martin Luther King Jr. fought and died for.

One man in the audience, Frank Matlock, said the civil rights leader’s words still apply today, as fairness continues to bend away from the underprivileged.

Matlock said he’d like to see his son measured by the morality of his actions, regardless of his race or color.

As King led a march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala., in 1965, he said: “We must come to see that the end we seek is a society at peace with itself, a society that can live with its conscience. That will be a day not of the white man, not of the black man. That will be the day of man as man.”

Myra Beasley said the national holiday commemorating King symbolizes the potential for unity among all people.

“(King) talked about how the division is about fear,” Beasley said. “I think if we get to know each other, the wall of fear would come down.”

Beasley’s husband, Dale Beasley, is the pastor at Pillars of Truth in Lee’s Summit. He said his goal is to unify Lee’s Summit by encouraging people of different backgrounds to join the church’s choir.

“My ultimate goal with the choir is to see white, black, blue, green,” he said. “Here’s a way of bringing our community together.”

Sharon Williams echoed Beasley’s words of unity, invoking the image of children joining hands, as did King in his “I Have a Dream” speech.

Kendrick, when not speaking about baseball, spoke about King and his childhood memories of life in the South.

He was 5 when King was assassinated. It was the first time he saw his father, Roger, cry.

Another time, his parents prepared for a road trip from Crawfordville, Ga., to Atlanta by packing shoeboxes full of food.

Kendrick, still a young child, was thrilled to see all that food. But later, he realized why it was needed: There was “no place to stop” for African Americans on the road between the two cities.

“We’ve been far removed from a segregated society. (Some) can’t fathom America divided by color,” Kendrick said, adding, “There’s still a long way to go to improve race relations in this country.”