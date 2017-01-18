Titans turn up the pressure, pull away from Lincoln Prep

Lee’s Summit West didn’t play its brand of basketball for much of the first quarter Monday against Lincoln Prep, but that didn’t keep the Titans from putting up a bunch of points.

The Titans only scored 14 points in the first quarter, not getting out in transition as much and taking their time when in the half-court offense. That changed in the second quarter as West went on to beat the Blue Tigers 76-56 in the first round of the 42nd annual Culver’s Classic at Lee’s Summit High School.

“We just didn’t do a very good job of pressuring and anticipating,” Titans’ head coach Michael Schieber said of the first quarter. “It’s kind of why we switched defenses a little bit in the full court and went to a zone pressure verses the man pressure. Thought we got more out of it.”

Lincoln Prep managed to stay close, down just 14-11 after the first quarter, with nine of their points from guard Steve Dulley.

But the Titans, 12-1, won the second quarter 23-9 with increased pressure, getting out in transition and getting to the free-throw line. They didn’t always make them from the charity stripe though, going just nine for 16 in the first half and 12 of 22 overall.

“Anytime you attack instead of settle, you’re going to get (to the line),” Schieber said. “Especially if you’re the aggressor, you’re going to get foul calls. I thought we did a pretty good job of that.”

West made it to 76 points after a slow start, and only made two three-pointers the whole game.

“It’s amazing how that works, isn’t it?” said Schieber. “When you get good shots at the rim, it certainly helps.”

Mario Goodrich sank both of them in the first half, one at the buzzer before halftime in front of Lincoln Prep head coach Eric Stamps to put the Titans up 37-20. Stamps then proceed to give Goodrich a high five for the shot.

As they have all year long, the Titans spread the scoring out. Nine different players scored on the night, six of them with seven or more points.

Goodrich led the way with 17 points, 11 of them in the first half. Tyson Campbell came off the bench with 13 points, all but one coming in the second half. He scored seven straight Titan points in the fourth quarter.

“I think when we’re at our best, we’re balanced.” Schieber said. “We did a pretty good job of being balanced tonight. Anytime we’re able to get out in transition, share the basketball, obviously we’re a lot more comfortable.”

Phillip Brooks added 10; Christian Bishop shrugged off a quiet first half of two points with seven in the second, including back-to-back dunks.

The second half started with a lob pass for an Elijah Childs dunk. He finished with eight points, and protected the rim on the other end of the court, setting the tone down low early in the game.

The Titans advanced to the semifinals and will play Hogan Prep Wednesday at 8:30 pm. Hogan Prep beat Raytown South 76-68 in Monday’s final game.