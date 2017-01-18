Tigers rediscover winning ways against Raytown

It seemed like old times for Somaj Brewer and Lee’s Summit Monday night.

Brewer and Lee’s Summit have had a rough time of it recently going into the 42nd annual Culver’s Classic tournament. A bum ankle has hampered Brewer’s ability to get around the basket, and the Tigers are still struggling to blend together an inexperienced roster.

But on Monday night, the Tigers put those problems behind them and looked like the dominant team of the past three seasons. Brewer is one of the few holdovers from that period, and he enjoyed that winning feeling again as the Tigers downed Raytown 62-45 at the Fieldhouse.

“It was a good win,” Brewer said. “Last year we were just kind of used to that. It was just good to get back to that and beat a really good team.”

Brewer was one of the first off the bench last season as the Tigers won the Culver’s Classic and rolled to the Class 5 state tournament. This year the 6-foot-2 junior is one of the starters, but an ankle injury he sustained during last month’s William Jewell Holiday Classic limited his effectiveness on a team that hadn’t won a game in the new year.

Not on this night. Brewer finished with a team-high 19 points and played a key role in the Tigers’ success under the basket against a big and physical Raytown squad.

“Raytown’s a good team,” Lee’s Summit coach Blake Little said. “They’re a solid team that does a lot of good things and I thought we came out tonight and played well.”

Lee’s Summit, 4-9, shot well, making 59 percent from the field as the Tigers consistently found opportunities inside. Tiger big men Delshaun Presley and Will Eames benefitted by scoring 13 and eight points, respectively, and Brewer benefitted in a role he usually doesn’t play.

“We posted Somaj inside tonight which we don’t typically do,” Little said. “It’s been in our bag of looks to get him inside, we just haven’t been able to do it.”

Lee’s Summit typically doesn’t play zone defense, but the Tigers used a combination of zone and man to man and held Raytown to 38-percent shooting from the field. They also held Raytown’s Mason Fair, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, scoreless after he tallied 14 points in the first half.

“We just decided to change the pace a bit,” Little said. “We wanted to slow them down and make them think instead of just playing.”

Lee’s Summit never trailed after the first quarter, but the Tigers only led 16-15 going into the second quarter and 30-23 at the half. Raytown, 7-3, pulled back within 32-29 midway through the third quarter before the Tigers pulled away with a 7-0 run. Seth Romi, who finished with 14 points, started the run with a scoop shot and ended it by setting up Presley inside for a dunk.

“We were teetering a little bit in that third quarter and I thought our kids responded,” Little said.

Leading 43-35 going into the fourth quarter, Lee’s Summit put the game away with a 15-4 run. Brewer scored eight of those points as the Tigers pulled ahead 58-39 with less than 2 minutes left in the game.

“We knew they had size but there were certain mismatches inside we could get with their post players,” Brewer said. “They have size but we felt like we were a little bit quicker than them.”

The win put Lee’s Summit in the semifinals to face Ruskin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Tigers’ quest for a third straight Culver’s Classic title continues, and Little hopes this winning feel will as well.

“It was a good win for us,” Little said. “Now we have to come out and do it again.”