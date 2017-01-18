It takes practice to be present

We usually think that we are attentive in interactions with others just because we are sitting down with them.

However, more than likely we are being attentive to what is going on in our minds, such as evaluating the other’s remarks. This often may lead to a memory of them that was triggered by a comment that they made in this moment.

“Are you listening,” might be asked of you, because your reflection appears fixed and rigid. Typically the response is, “of course,” because you don’t actually want to reveal that you had left for a minute as your mind went to a time past.

In this current age of mindfulness practice, people are encouraged to focus in the moment and be present in their mind and body awareness.

Spiritual practices of meditation and mindful prayer have guided people to connect with themselves versus secular concerns.

However, many people have a difficult time being just with themselves for longer than five minutes, because if we are not thinking back to last week, we are thinking of what’s to manage in the coming weeks. Just sitting quietly with ourselves takes practice and acceptance so it is not judged as an escape from what we need to do for success.

It is especially difficult to be present with ourselves when we have an illness or feel sadness. We tend to think, “Just let this be over.”

It takes someone else’s presence with us to recognize that the “being with” becomes the healing part that helps us to recover; the medicine and the treatments become secondary.

This, then, activates our spiritual self, wherein our thinking and feeling about “it” get to rest for a while as we invite peace to take over.

Having this compassion for ourselves is a valuable daily practice for being present.

We may even find that we sleep better and approach stressful events with more optimism than we were able to do at other times because the situation doesn’t feel so against us. Passing this awareness practice with another person is a great present for them in this new year.

Lee's Summit resident Katherine Eberhard is a semi-retired clinical social worker with 35-plus years of experience in counseling families, children and individuals. She now does in-home counseling and can be reached at keberhard37@gmail.com.