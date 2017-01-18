Capital-improvements tax renewal to be on April ballot

These projects are planned for construction in Lee’s Summit if a half-cent sales tax are improved by voters in April.

The City Council is asking voters to renew a half-cent sales tax on the April ballot to build roads, sidewalks, storm-water projects and more in Lee’s Summit.

The ballot language the council approved limits that money to be spent to roads; transportation-related projects like sidewalks, curbs, or trailheads; and storm-water project.

At its Jan. 13 meeting, Lee’s Summit City Council members had a long debate over adding three words: “other capital improvements.”

These were not trivial words.

Christine Bushyhead, chairwoman of the Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council, asked that phrase be added to allow more flexibility on how the tax can be used.

She said sometime in the future the city might have an economic development opportunity come along that needed additional support, and part of the money from the tax could be used to provide it. She did not specify any particular project.

She told the council the Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council’s executive board supports that plan.

Council members Dave Mosby and Chris Moreno objected, contending that phrase could open the dedicated tax to being raided for “pet projects.”

Moreno said his fear is that a “glamorous” project already using tax-increment financing could also dip into the capital improvements tax.

“That pig just might get a little more,” Moreno said.

Mosby and Moreno said having a well-defined list of projects would give voters more confidence to approve the tax.

Councilman Craig Faith said he thought the phrase ought to be included, noting that other needs may surface, such as equipment for the fire department.

City Attorney Brian Head told the council that it could legally add the phrase because state statutes didn’t limit the tax to only transportation. He said it’s a political decision, not a question of legality.

Councilwoman Trish Carlyle moved that the city include the phrase.

Mosby said he’d vote against the motion, but also offered a possible compromise that would have limited other projects to only 5 percent of the total, with the rest going to transportation-related or storm water projects. Moreno said he’d go as high as 10 percent, or $11 million, for other projects.

Moreno noted the city already has about $20 million in “rainy day” money it could use for an unexpected expenditure.

Carlyle’s amendment failed with Mosby, Moreno, Rob Binney, Phyllis Edson and Diane Seif voting against adding the phrase.

Councilwoman Diane Forte was alone in voting against putting the tax on the ballot. She argued she needed more time to consider it and the list, noting the ordinance could be voted on at the next council meeting and still meet deadlines for having an April election.

Council members also asked some questions about the project list.

Director of Public Works Dena Mezger said while previous taxes had been used for transportation projects, like the Bailey Road Bridge and improving Lee’s Summit Road, this time the plan also includes storm-water.

It would be used to replace metal storm-water pipes that are corroding and collapsing. It also would be used for improvements in 35 to 40 locations where structures are flooding.

Twice, the city’s voters have passed the tax for a period of 10 years each.

This time the council is asking for a 15-year sunset. The tax is expected to raise about $112.5 million. In preparing for the tax, the Public Works Committee and city staff prepared a list of projects and expected costs which total about $100 million. It takes a simple majority to pass.

Mezger said all of the projects promised to be built by the 2007 renewal have been completed, except for the final phase of Ward Road near Raintree Lake that is being designed and the west end of Chipman Road.

That section is held up by deciding what to do about a railroad bridge over the road. The bridge is part of the Rock Island line recently acquired by Jackson County and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.

Mezger explained that one reason the city took years to start construction on some of the projects financed by the current tax was that it had to wait for the sales taxes to accumulate enough money.

For the renewed tax, she said, the council could decide to borrow money, to be repaid by the tax revenue. This would enable projects to be started more quickly.

The city also had been able use the current tax to pay for additional transportation projects not promised to voters in 2007, because of unexpected revenue and cost savings, she said.

Mezger said about 35 flood-prevention projects are aimed at protecting public health, not for preventing flooding of yards. Eligible projects could include houses that have finished basements or those that have their foundations threatened by eroded stream banks. There may be other sites that residents haven’t reported to the city, she said.

“It’s for any habitable part of a structure,” Mezger said. “If (flooding) is in a garage, it might not be a high priority.”