Summit Pointe Elementary School will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a special event scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 3.

The celebration is combined with the school’s Fine Arts Night featuring choir performances, art displays and activities for children. Refreshments will be served.

The event is open to the community. Current and former staff members, students and families are especially invited. Summit Pointe, which opened in the fall of 2007, is at 13100 E. 147th St. in Kansas City.