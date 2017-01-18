Students earn Christian Character Awards

Summit Christian Academy has recognized four secondary school students who consistently exhibit exceptional Christian character.

Recipients of the Christian Character Award for the first semester:

• High school: Senior Annelise Parke, daughter of Phil and Joy Parke, and senior Zach McConnell, son of Preston and Michelle McConnell.

• Junior high: Dahnye Lambert, son of Earnest and Shirley Lambert, and Katie Heard, daughter of Keith and Cher Heard. Both are in the eighth grade.

The purpose of the award is to encourage students to pursue their potential toward attaining the highest level of personal and academic development. Students are selected for their ability to act as positive role models to classmates and demonstrate honesty, integrity, consistent spiritual attitude, respect and high-quality academic achievement.

The recipients received their awards during a recent chapel service.