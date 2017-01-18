First fruits of Unity annexation ready to be picked

Lee’s Summit is beginning to see a return on a $3.8 million investment it made in a deal to annex hundreds of acres that were formerly in Unity Village.

Summit Village, a real estate project still owned by Unity but now in Lee’s Summit city limits, has its first project coming through the approval process, with a hearing Jan. 10 at the Planning Commission.

In 2011, the city financed a realignment of Blue Parkway with the roundabout, water lines, sanitary sewer and storm water infrastructure constructed for the general area.

Infrastructure work for the remainder of the annexed area is expected to take place as private development comes forward. The city’s money will be repaid as Summit Village sells lots and draws tenants.

The 300-acre annexed area is largely between Interstate 470 and Colbern Road, from Missouri 350 east to nearly Douglas Road.

At the Planning Commission, Realtor Michael VanBuskirk, representing Summit Village, offered a preliminary development plan for an eye care and surgery center, and other lots on 7 acres at the southeast corner of Colbern Road and Blue Parkway.

The commission debated the architecture for the 18,500-square-foot building, then split 3-3 on recommending approval of that phase of the development. That project will have a future public hearing and approval by the city council.

While city staff supported approval of the project, Commission Chairman Jason Norbury and member Colene Roberts thought the design of the building was too modern and detracted from the “iconic” look of the Unity World Headquarters, which is across Colbern road on the north side.

Norbury said he thought the two styles clashed.

“I think we can do better,” Norbury said. “This is the first building on the property.”

VanBuskirk said that the project owners, Unity Village, wanted a separation between the style of those buildings and the look of the religious organization’s campus. He said the design had gotten approval from Unity’s executive board.

“There is a distinct desire to not make it look like Unity,” VanBuskirk said.

Roberts said it didn’t need to replicate the appearance of Unity Village, but needed to reflect some of the style. “It’s going to contrast to a point it’s very unattractive to Unity Village,” she said.

VanBuskirk said the design team would consider some changes and consult with Unity officials, but wanted to go ahead with approval of the preliminary development plan, which dictates the basic layout and restrictions.

He said the company wants the Summit Village project to hold “Class A” office projects, so it is trying to incorporate the best design principals. For example, parking is in the rear of buildings, so that the architecture faces the roads and presents the best look, he said.

Commissioner Fred DeMoro moved to recommend approval of the plan as presented and then the vote tied.