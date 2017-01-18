Breakfast of champions: Neighborhood Cafe satisfies

Neighborhood Cafe is known by many for its cinnamon rolls. One is delivered, free of charge, to each patron wanting to start a morning off sweet.

And the treats add a robustness to the restaurant’s breakfast meals, which were named the best in the city by Journal readers. The meals are so hearty, even, that they can fill the appetite of even an NFL wide receiver, one day after a tough playoff loss.

“It’s a place to come get some good food,” said Jeremy Maclin, a Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver. Maclin visited the restaurant with family and his fiancee, Adia Kuzma, on Monday, one day after his team lost in the divisional round to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Neighborhood Cafe offered comfort food for Maclin, who lives in Lee’s Summit.

For others, it offers varying dishes that are made all the better by a communal feel, thanks to friendly staff, framed photos of local veterans on the wall and old newspapers that offer history to customers.

“Seems like every time we come in here, people kind of talk to each other from table to table,” said Katherine Palmer.

Palmer’s daughter, Elise, 15, said the cinnamon rolls keep her coming back. A student at Lee’s Summit West High School, Elise even comes with her debate team every other week.

“I haven’t been to a place where they give you cinnamon rolls — that’s the most important thing,” Elise said.

Kuzma agreed on the cinnamon rolls, and she also touted the atmosphere at the restaurant.

“I’m from New Jersey with a lot of diners,” she said, “and this is the only place that has that nice, homey feel.”

Kelly Olson, the general manager and co-owner, said the space was originally built in the early 1900s. Once a wagon repair shop, then a shoe store, then a grocery store, the Neighborhood Cafe building has now been in the dining business for almost 70 years.

“I think people feel a ... connection to this place,” Olson said, adding that she enjoys seeing grandchildren of veterans bring photos that the restaurant then hangs on the wall.

“I love that we have that kind of place where people feel comfortable, like family,” Olson said. “As much as we serve them, they do a lot for us as well.”

The restaurant recently expanded, opening a second establishment in the Waldo neighborhood of Kansas City. It is also called Neighborhood Cafe.

For Lee’s Summit employee Jamie Allen, making connections with customers is a highlight of the job.

“It’s nice ... seeing the kids in the community grow up,” Allen said. “That’s my favorite part: getting to know my customers and creating that one-on-one relationship rather than just customer and server.”