Next Lee’s Summit superintendent answers tough questions in public forum

Carpenter’s salary is $235,000 for fiscal year 2017–2018. He will also receive a $21,500 contribution from the district into an annuity. His total compensation is estimated at $270,000.

Dennis Carpenter and the Lee’s Summit Board of Education have reached an agreement on the next superintendent’s contract. The board voted 5-0 in a special session Jan. 11 to approve the contract, and Carpenter has signed it.

In the first 10 days after naming its next superintendent, the Lee’s Summit Board of Education came under heavy scrutiny for its selection.

Dennis Carpenter, currently the superintendent at the Hickman Mills School District, faced criticism due in part to past and existing discrimination lawsuits facing his current employer.

Some community members voiced concerns that current teachers would see a pay decrease after Carpenter assumes his role as superintendent July 1.

Not so, Carpenter said. In his first 100 days on the job, Carpenter said his goal is to re-establish public trust.

“I’ll keep my ear to the ground ... and that involves a lot of communication,” Carpenter said.

He added that the “long-tenured staff” in the district is a significant factor contributing to its high performance.

Board member Bill Baird said the district is in “fantastic financial standing.”

In discussing the critical response of Carpenter’s hiring, Board President Bob White referenced the district’s former superintendent, David McGehee, who resigned last year following questions about his relationship with a lead attorney of one of the district’s law firms. McGehee received a $450,000 buyout.

“Have we faced controversy before? Have we managed to become a better community? Have we not risen above it?” White said.

McGehee was also the highest paid superintendent in the state in 2015, with a compensation package that totaled an estimated $397,000, with a base salary of $276,287 that year.

The first year of Carpenter’s contract has a base salary of $235,000. Additional compensation includes $32,000 in contributions to an annuity and allowances for a mobile phone and vehicle. He’ll also receive the same insurance benefits as certified staff in the district.

White estimated Carpenter’s total compensation will be approximately $270,000, but factors such as mileage reimbursement are yet to be determined.

On Carpenter’s compensation amount, White said, “We felt it necessary to be in the top groups of superintendents without being in the position we were before. (Carpenter’s) compensation is significantly less than what our former superintendent was making.”

The three-year contract includes a clause that the school board can dismiss Carpenter at any time by paying him the remaining compensation left on the contract.

To address the community’s concerns regarding the Hickman Mills lawsuits, Carpenter called for the question-and-answer session, which was attended by about 200 people.

“I’ve not worked with too many people over my career that are willing to do that,” White said.

Community members wrote down questions that were then posed to Carpenter by board members.

Some of the questions focused on the discrimination lawsuits brought against Hickman Mills, and Carpenter’s proximity to them as superintendent.

White said he expects a high percentage of districts face discrimination suits.

“I’d be willing to bet ... if we looked at any sitting superintendent in any district in the country, we’d have found lawsuits,” White said. “It’s part of doing business as a school system.”

Joe Hatley, an attorney for Lee’s Summit schools, said the district currently faces its own discrimination lawsuit.

The scrutiny of Carpenter, who will be the district’s first black superintendent, could have been motivated by race, according to two parents who attended the session.

“I’ll tell you I was hopeful it was not,” said Laura Burke, a parent. “But the first hour of questions changed my mind. After hearing people’s concerns, race probably played a role.”

Another parent at the session, Candice Addison, agreed.

The first question read aloud during the session remarked on a photo showing Carpenter wearing a sweatshirt with “I can’t breathe” printed on it.

The phrase is a reference to a 43-year-old black man, Eric Garner, who died when a New York City police officer used a chokehold on him. Garner repeated the words before he died.

Another question claimed Carpenter had “embarrassed” white teachers at Hickman Mills. Carpenter said he limits his dialogue to educational matters with staff, and he was sorry some felt that way.

When asked about the “I can’t breathe” attire, Carpenter said that as a black man, “I have feelings for Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner and Mike Brown, but that does not mean anything about my ability to serve (as superintendent).”

He added that as a father of a black son, Carpenter is concerned by images of black males killed by police officers. At the same time, he said he works closely with law enforcement and depends on school resource officers every day at Hickman Mills. He added later by email that he looks forward to engaging with Lee’s Summit law enforcement when he begins his tenure.

When asked a follow-up question by board member Bill Baird about his feelings toward the law enforcement community, Carpenter said all professions employ those who make poor decisions but that does not qualify as an indictment of an entire profession.

“People want to make it ‘either-or,’” Carpenter said, referring to generalizing groups of people based on the actions of few. “Why can’t it be ‘and-but?’”

After the session, Baird said an “undertone of bias” was present in some of the complaints he’d received from community members.

Whether that bias was the result of Carpenter’s race or his position at Hickman Mills, a district serving low-income students that did not meet full accreditation requirements in 2016, Baird couldn’t determine.

“We had to have this night to talk about what the real issues are and we tried to address the issues,” Baird said.

Addison, speaking after the session, said she felt it successfully acquainted the community with Carpenter.

Burke added, “Seeing how he answered questions under such pressure was encouraging.”

Discrimination suits

Board members said they were aware of the discrimination lawsuits facing Hickman Mills before they hired Carpenter.

Baird commended Carpenter for a “flawless” resume and breadth of knowledge revealed during four rounds of interviews.

When asked why the board had picked a “controversial” candidate to be the district’s next leader, Baird said Carpenter proved himself the strongest candidate.

“Anybody that takes a leadership role in any type of community, there’s going to be controversy at times,” Baird said. “And I knew it wasn’t (Carpenter’s) doing that created the controversy.”

Hickman Mills is currently the defendant in a suit alleging a violation of the Teacher Tenure Act and age discrimination. Twenty-seven employees brought the suit in May of 2016.

According to court documents, the age of the employees allegedly factored into their reduction in salaries, some of which totaled more than $10,000 annually.

The allegations stem from a deliberate salary adjustment officially approved by the Hickman Mills school board, which raised salaries for most teachers but lowered them for a few dozen.

Carpenter said the adjustment infused $1.5 million into teacher salaries, benefiting about 425 employees. Some of those employees who benefited were over the age of 40, the youngest someone can be to file an age discrimination suit.

But the board also had to decide whether or not to grandfather in teachers at the upper levels of the salary schedule. Doing so would have cost about $400,000 annually.

“The board decided ... unanimously to not grandfather,” Carpenter said. “The legal question now is whether the board had the authority to grandfather (the teacher salaries) or not.”

The 27 plaintiffs are seeking damages for lost salaries and emotional distress, according to court documents.

Carpenter said the salary adjustments were made in an effort to curtail the flow of teachers leaving the district from the mid-range salary level. He estimated up to one-quarter of Hickman’s teachers left the district each year before the adjustment.

The salary adjustment originated in committees comprised of teachers and administrators, and it was eventually recommended by Carpenter to the board, according to an attorney for the plaintiffs, Sally Barker.

Carpenter said not all decisions made by a board or superintendent will be popular. The negatives often overshadow the positives, he added.

But he emphasized none of his decisions were made unilaterally.

“If anyone is being genuine, they’d say (I) collaborate and many perspectives get to be shared,” he said.

Brandon Mizner, an attorney representing the Hickman Mills School District, spoke by phone Wednesday and said such discrimination lawsuits are not uncommon for districts.

“It probably isn’t surprising the school district, like any large employer, has a lot of litigation that arise from time to time,” Mizner said.

He added that there has been an increase in discrimination cases, not just for school districts but all employers, in recent years across the state.

Mizner echoed the opinion of Hatley, who said a 2007 Missouri Supreme Court case set a favorable precedent for employees in discrimination cases.

To win in Missouri, employees must show that age, gender or race — factors that can’t be used as grounds for termination under the Missouri Human Rights Act — played a contributing role in their termination, no matter how small.

In other states, employees must prove it was a motivating factor for a termination.

“The Missouri Supreme Court made it very easy to win these cases,” Mizner said, “because it lowered the standard of proof from a motivating to contributing factor.”

Another lawsuit against Hickman Mills involves a former assistant principal of Smith-Hale Middle School, William Scully. Scully was among multiple administrators asked to resign in early 2013.

Scully re-applied for his former position, but he was instead offered a teaching position at about half the salary, according to his attorney, Rik Siro.

Scully was in his late 60s when he filed his 2015 petition for age discrimination.

“To say that any of these cases are easy to win is absurd,” Siro said. The contributing factor precedent “gives these employees who’ve been wronged their day in court.”

A jury awarded Scully nearly $750,000 in punitive and compensatory damages. Only Hickman Mills was named as a defendant in the case.

Court documents show that before Scully and the six other assistant principals were asked to resign, their average collective age was 57.4. After the positions were filled, the average age was 39.3.

Mizner said that following the jury verdict, an official judgment is expected by the 16th Circuit Court, perhaps as soon as next month. He added that he expects Hickman Mills will appeal after the judgment is issued.

Brent Ghan, deputy executive director for the Missouri School Boards’ Association, said building administrators are less protected than teachers, who can qualify for tenure.

The realignment of assistant principals occurred in 2013, the year Carpenter became superintendent at Hickman Mills.

“It’s not uncommon for ... new superintendents to come into a district with some ideas for change,” Ghan said, referring to a realignment of building administrators through terminations and rehiring.

Carpenter, at the public session, said Lee’s Summit’s long tenured staff is a point of pride and one of the reasons for the district’s high performance. Even so, he said that if during new hiring processes in Lee’s Summit, a former Hickman Mills employee “rises to the top,” he will make the recommendation to hire that person.

Siro said that while there is nothing wrong with a superintendent molding the staff of a district as he or she sees fit, “the problem is when you repopulate it, you have to be fair and not violate discrimination laws.”

In another case from Hickman Mills filed in the summer of 2014, a director of media relations, John Baccala, was told his contract would not be renewed, but that he could reapply to his position.

Baccala was one of about 50 applicants for the job. After being interviewed, Baccala was told by Carpenter that the district was “going in a different direction,” according to court documents.

Baccala was 53 when he was told his contract would not be renewed. He claimed in his petition that he was discriminated against based on race because the district hired a black female for his former position. Baccala is white.

He filed two lawsuits, one naming the Hickman Mills School District as a defendant and the other naming Carpenter as a defendant. The suits alleged age and gender discrimination as well.

Carpenter said he believes he was named as a defendant as a legal maneuver, to “motivate the district to move forward.”

The suit against Carpenter was dismissed in early 2016, and he said there was no settlement agreement made between him and Baccala. However, Carpenter added the Hickman Mills district did agree to a settlement with Baccala.

Hatley, the Lee’s Summit attorney, said that in his experience, settlements in such cases are common to avoid the risk of a jury verdict, which can award damages in the millions of dollars.

“Nobody wants to be on the losing end of that in Jackson County, where it’s pretty unpredictable,” Hatley said. “So they settle cases for a lot more than they’re worth to avoid the risk.”

Future conversations between Carpenter and the Lee’s Summit community are being scheduled, according to White.

White assured the community that the school board has worked to protect student interests.

“As long as I sit on the board, I’ll work my best ... to make those positive decisions and direct our superintendent to carry them out,” White said. “That’s the way it’s supposed to work.”