Goal 1: ‘Re-establish public trust’

The words of our new Lee’s Summit R-7 Superintendent hung over the crowd of 200-plus Wednesday night at Lee’s Summit West High School.

At most, a promise from a new leader, Dr. Dennis Carpenter, who is months away from his first day in Lee’s Summit, and, at the very least, an acknowledgment of the difficult, sometimes less-than-communicative environment that has surrounded some of our school board and school district.

Thankfully, and to his credit, Carpenter – now the outgoing superintendent at Hickman Mills who has been the focus of intense social media scrutiny since the announcement of his hiring here – named “public trust” and “communication” as his first and second goals.

All of this in front of more than 200 Lee’s Summit citizens, teachers, taxpayers and at least one student — my daughter Addy.

I brought Addy along to see what teachable moment, if any, I could find in what was billed as a Q&A so the district and school board – in fact Carpenter himself (as he is reported to have called for the event) – could “be available to address your questions and shed light on the inaccuracies and misinformation that have impacted our district” as noted by an e-mail from Board President Bob White.

Carpenter’s words were hung on by many during the event. As they should have been. Whether it was a discussion on race, his concern about recent police shootings of black men, early childhood education or his experiences in Georgia, everyone came that night to hear what Carpenter had to say.

What was billed as a Q&A was in some ways a town hall meeting. But with no actual microphones for attendees to ask questions. Those had to be written on a sheet of paper (name optional) and given to school board members to disseminate and ask.

In that regard, the concept was valuable. Noble in fact. But the execution fell short.

So much gets lost in translation when the person with the question doesn’t get to ask it him or herself. The event, while lighthearted at times, informative and educational, played out like a Q&A between a few board members (two were absent: Terri Harmon and Adam Rutherford; the same two not in attendance Jan. 11 to vote on Dr. Carpenter’s contract) and Carpenter.

The evening started out relaxed with a word exercise that was to illustrate that things aren’t always as they seem — a clear foreshadowing as to the topics to come that evening.

Immediately after, we heard from a district attorney that, in response to public outcry about lawsuits against Hickman Mills for age discrimination that may or may not involve Carpenter himself, the standards to file suit are extremely low in Missouri. The threshold is so low, we were told, that anyone with $200 and a computer can file a lawsuit.

I sincerely doubt that’s true. Either way, that statement seems to downplay anyone who has been legitimately discriminated against and has the right and obligation to their day in court.

Even with heavy topics afoot, throughout the night, Carpenter showed humor, charisma and a willingness to discuss the issues as they were presented by the board.

Can you imagine the positive community dialogue — not to mention the mountains of goodwill it would have shown — had the board and school district opted to narrow the list of finalists to two or three candidates and conducted this sort of town hall event?

The last 12 months almost demanded that this process be exactly opposite of every other superintendent search in our history. Ultimately, that didn’t happen. Finalists were promised anonymity.

And maybe that’s not our role as residents and taxpayers. As much as I would like to know who we are spending tax money on vetting, using paid consultants to interview and background check and other agencies help in other capacities, perhaps that is wishful thinking on our part. Perhaps we must leave those decisions to our elected school board members.

When the dust settles, it will not be Gallup, BWP or anyone else outside of Lee’s Summit that will answer questions, concerns and vow to do what is best for our children in public education. It’s us. The parents, teachers, school board members and citizens.

There is no doubt this process brought out some ugly rhetoric, social media habits and discontent among people that should otherwise be working side by side.

When one board member discussed the vitriol and hatred she endured, that was probably the hardest conversation I had to have with Addy about the whole thing. It’s another example of civility lost due to missed opportunities to collaborate.

But, my goodness, we have seen this movie before. It aired one year ago. It pitted school board member vs. school board member. Resident vs. resident. People inside our schools battled each other.

We shouldn’t be here again.

We’ve demanded better communication, cooperation and messaging from our district and board already. If we must ask for it again, so be it.

Your residents’ voices come first. Please, no matter who is on school board, never forget this.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.