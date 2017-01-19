Shape Up Lee’s Summit launches community fitness program

To sign up, go to Shape Up Lee’s Summit-SULU on Facebook for access to free health and fitness information in a new community initiative to improve wellness and prevent obesity.

In his mid 50s, Carl Grabiel decided he was done with being out of shape.

When he tried to tie his shoes, he couldn’t see past his belly and he got easily winded.

“I wanted to be able to lift my grandchildren without getting tired,” said Grabiel, who is the January “poster boy” for Shape Up Lee’s Summit, a free community health effort that kicked off this month. The program aims to help people find their way to a better life — one that does not require expensive equipment or medication. It asks people to take on a monthly challenge aimed at promoting health.

Grabiel has lost 10 inches off his waist and is 75 pounds lighter. His story is shared on Shape Up Lee’s Summit-SULU on Facebook’s page.

Its three founders are reaching out to businesses and organizations to offer free monthly emails for employees and members.

Joe Sherman, Jennifer Brennan and Brad McCleary plan to include inspirational stories like Grabiel’s as part of each month’s dispatch on Facebook. They planned to form a team that included public and private sectors.

The program’s founders met with the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce and with Lee’s Summit school officials and other groups to begin the launch. Shape Up is aligned with Lee’s Summit CARES Community of Character, so that each month is built around the same theme that’s being used to develop values in Lee’s Summit youth.

This month’s theme is “Courage” — as in, the courage to change.

The monthly challenge is to walk 10,000 steps daily, or at least add more steps than you’ve been walking, and to start keeping a journal about your diet. Tracking your food can help improve nutrition and improves the chances you’ll be successful in changing your diet.

Sherman and Brennan are with the Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation, and McCleary is the owner of a Lee’s Summit fitness center.

They took their idea to Lee’s Summit CARES and to the city’s Health Education Advisory Board to get assistance.

Physicians Ed Kraemer and Steve Salanski co-chair the Health Education Advisory Board, a city-appointed board with the mission of improving public health and safety in the community. Kraemer said that the Jackson County Health Department, which serves communities outside Kansas City and Independence, completed a health-needs survey that identified six major concerns: obesity, smoking, distracted driving, alcohol and drug abuse, mental health and firearms safety.

Shape Up Lee’s Summit is helpful in combating obesity in that it’s free, science-based and easy to use, Kraemer said. The Health Education Advisory Board has endorsed it, and Kraemer is serving as editor for its content. He said he hopes the program becomes well-known and something everyone will use.

“It will be a nice addition to anything else people might be doing to improve their health,” Kraemer said. “I think it will make a difference.”

Kraemer said individuals need to take the information offered and decided how they can best apply it to their own situations. He said it is a good idea to consult your doctor before beginning an exercise program.

Salanski said it will be helpful to have a monthly reminder with different ideas and different approaches.

“Just pick out one thing you’ll do, and do that,” he said.

Brennan said her hope is that once the program becomes familiar in schools and the workplace, it will be something families can do together.

The point of the program is to make exercise accessible to everyone, regardless of their finances or fitness level.

“The biggest thing is, you have to meet people where they are,” Brennan said.

If a person can only walk a short distance, they want that individual to walk that far, then add a few more steps, she said.

McCleary said a great thing about Shape Up is that it’s free and scalable.

“You can get your feet wet and keep improving.” McCleary said. “Ultimately we hope they’ll find something they enjoy and do that, whether it’s swimming, joining a fitness center, biking, or just walking with the kids.”

A website for the program is in production. The three founders hope to find a means to begin tracking participants and measuring the results, but those are ideas in their infancy.

Grabiel, 56, said that before, he’d started in fits and starts trying to work out, then quit.

He said the principles that are used for Shape Up Lee’s Summit are the same that helped him with his lifestyle changes; however he had his success through an already established parks program: RevUp.

In January 2015, he had made it through two weeks of walking five days a week on his treadmill, but decided he wanted more help. He’d taken some nutrition courses, and wanted more than a gym membership, so he joined RevUP, which includes access to the community center, nutrition classes and a personal trainer working with groups. He ate a balance diet and exercised.

“I powered through plateaus and lost 75 pounds,” Grabiel said. “People are calling me skinny, I like that.”.