where
is
the
guidance
that
can
calm
our
worried
fears
about
a way
to meet
tomorrows
healing
needs
direction
through
the maze
of confusing
options
promises
deadline
decisions
preconditions
copays
covered
limitations
what
will be
owed
when
may we
know
erase
the
regulations
allow
insurance
open
bidding
competition
to reduce
our costs
or merge
into a
controlling
giant of
one or
two
will
coverage
dictate
treatment
plan
facility
dismissal
life
support
or
disconnect
i am
only
asking
not nearly
wise enough
to advocate
is
health
care
a
complement
to
being
born
or
a
commodity
cost
earned
who
decides
and lives
or dies
according
to the
choice
h.