Echoes

By HUBERT NETH

ColumnistJanuary 19, 2017 Updated 15 hours ago

ten

percent

off

sale

ends

soon

get

sick

now

where

is

the

guidance

that

can

calm

our

worried

fears

about

a way

to meet

tomorrows

healing

needs

direction

through

the maze

of confusing

options

promises

deadline

decisions

preconditions

copays

covered

limitations

what

will be

owed

when

may we

know

erase

the

regulations

allow

insurance

open

bidding

competition

to reduce

our costs

or merge

into a

controlling

giant of

one or

two

will

coverage

dictate

treatment

plan

facility

dismissal

life

support

or

disconnect

i am

only

asking

not nearly

wise enough

to advocate

is

health

care

a

complement

to

being

born

or

a

commodity

cost

earned

who

decides

and lives

or dies

according

to the

choice

h.

