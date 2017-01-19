Praying prayers that shake things up

We get a snapshot of the disciples praying in Acts 4:29–30. Peter and John had gone to their own because of the threats from the Sanhedrin.

Then all of them began asking the Lord to move in their behalf with power from on high, praying that they might see signs and wonders, enabling them to speak the word with boldness. When they had finished, the place began to shake, and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit.

When was the last time the place where we were praying began to shake from the power of God?

Maybe we haven’t been touching God in prayer like we should. Lord Tennyson said, “More things are wrought by prayer than this world dreams of.”

Prayer is to revival and God’s outpouring as evaporation is to a cloudburst of fresh rain.

You can’t have the one without the other. As we pray, it’s like the evaporated water, ascending to the heavens. The clouds of heavens fill full of the prayers of saints. Then the clouds move to a dry and thirsty place, to pour down the rains of revival on the cracked desert soil of humanity.

Hosea 10:12 says, “Sow for yourselves righteousness; reap in mercy; break up your fallow ground, for it is time to seek the Lord, till he comes and rains righteousness on you.” It is through prayer that we sow, cultivate the hard soil and reap a plentiful harvest. What we sow is what we shall reap. So then, let me ask: What are we sowing?

When the church begins to press in, laying hold of the promises of God, then we will finally come to the place of reaping God’s best. D.L. Moody once said, “The world has not yet seen what God can do through a person completely dedicated to him.”

Will we stand in the gap before the Lord? It is time that we answer that question with a thundering yes!

This country is in need of a militant, praying church, possessing the land that the Lord has given us through tenacious prayer. Let me end with an inspiring historical story from David Shibleys’ book, “A Force in the Earth.”

“In 1806 a group of students at Williams College in Massachusetts sought refuge from a sudden rainstorm in a haystack. As the rain beat down, they turned their retreat into a prayer meeting. They asked God to use their lives.

“As they prayed, their faith rose to believe God could use them significantly to fulfill Christ’s great commission. When the rain subsided, they left with the rallying cry, “We can do it if we will!’ This unobtrusive meeting went down in history as the Haystack Prayer Meeting.

“Today, this spontaneous prayer time is seen as the beginning of the mission movement in America. As a result, the American Board of Commissioners for Foreign Missions was birthed.”

Let us take advantage of interrupted plans and sow to eternity in prayer. These young people changed the world through their unselfish prayer meeting. They had planned to retreat and relax, but ended up advancing the kingdom of God for generations to come.

Unselfish prayer is exactly where the churches’ prayer meetings need to be heading. I wonder if our prayer meetings are advancing the kingdom of God, now and for tomorrow. Let us choose from this moment on that we will pray prayers that shake things!

