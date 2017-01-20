Titans hang on for wild 73-69 victory over Hogan Prep

In the midst of as frenetic a finish to a basketball game you’re ever going to see, Lee’s Summit West’s C.J. May displayed his confidence and composure on both ends of the floor.

Shortly after swishing two free throws that put the Titans up for good, May drew a charge to seal the deal Wednesday in a back-and-forth 73-69 victory over Hogan Prep in the semifinals of the Culver’s Classic.

West, 12-1, will meet Lee’s Summit, which survived a 61-57 battle with Ruskin in the other semifinal, at 8:30 Friday night for the championship of the 42nd annual tournament. To get that shot at a fourth Culver’s Classic title, West had to survive a wild final two minutes that saw the lead swap hands five times.

“That’s probably as hectic and intense two minutes as we’ve had all season,” said West assistant coach Keith Miller, who was filling in for ailing head coach Michael Schieber. “The kids did a good job of scoring when we needed to. And C.J. got the big charge at the end, which was the difference-maker.”

May drew a foul and went to the free throw line with 14.4 seconds left and West down 69-68 and calmly swished both attempts for the winning points. He had missed his only other free throw attempt earlier in the quarter, but he said he had no butterflies as he went to the line.

“I knew I was going to make them,” May said. “I just work on my free throws and I knew I would knock them down at the end of the game.”

Hogan Prep still had enough time to get the ball down court, and the Rams’ Kevaun Maull-Edwards drove the lane for a scoop shot. May planted himself in Maull-Edwards’ path as went to the basket and drew the whistle with 8.4 seconds left. West got to the free throw line two more times in the final seconds and made three of four shots to pad the lead.

“I was all the way back, and when I saw him coming full speed I had to step over and just took the charge,” May said. “I just knew if I stepped over he would run me over.”

West and Hogan Prep, 10-5, played at a break-neck pace from the start in a game that saw a total of four ties and 11 lead changes. West was bigger, and 6-foot-8 center Elijah Childs benefitted from that advantage to score 22 points and alter numerous shots. Hogan Prep countered with its speed, slashing to the basket on offense and harassing the Titans with quick high-pressure defense.

“They’re so quick,” Miller said. “They don’t give up on a play and if there’s a loose ball they’re just all over it. And they got some of those loose balls and converted them into easy baskets. That made it tough for us.”

The first quarter ended in an 18-18 tie, and West opened up a 31-26 lead midway through the second quarter with a 13-4 run that included a put-back and two and-ones from Childs.

But Hogan Prep, led by guard Damien Daniels’ 25 points, never let the Titans pull away and trailed only 35-32 at the half.

West led 50-47 after three quarters and took its biggest lead of the game with a 7-1 run to open the fourth quarter. Hogan Prep then started chipping away at that nine-point deficit and went up 63-62 when Maull-Edwards made a layup after a back-court steal with 3:40 left to cap a 6-0 run.

Mario Goodrich followed with two free throws to put West back on top, and the two teams matched each other basket for basket until May stepped to the line.

“They were very relentless,” Miller said of Hogan Prep. “And we did a good job of withstanding that run and end up getting enough points to win.”

May and Christian Bishop scored 13 points each for West. Goodrich had 12 points and Phillip Brooks also finished in double figures with 11.