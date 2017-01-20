SCA comes up short against Raytown

Summit Christian Academy got an open shot after various fourth-quarter miscues to beat Raytown on Wednesday in the 42nd Annual Culver’s Classic at Lee’s Summit High School.

With over 30 seconds left and down one point 67-66, the Eagles, 11-4, opted to go for the last shot to win it, not rushing for a shot out of a timeout. After working the ball around, the Eagles kicked it out to Preston Kliewer in the right corner for the potential game-winner.

But his three-pointer clanked off the rim with no time for a rebound, and the Eagles fell 67-66 in a consolation bracket semifinal.

“To have the ball in only a one-point game,” SCA head coach Jake Kates said, “we wanted to have a chance to get a rebound, so we got it off a little later than what we wanted to, but we didn’t want to let them have another shot at scoring.”

Kliewer scored 13 points on the game, including a long three in the first quarter.

The Eagles built a 14-point lead in the third, but it wilted away by the end of the quarter. General Williams hit a pull-up jumper to make it 49-35 with 4:21 left in the third, but the Blue Jays went on a 20-2 run in the next three minutes to take a 55-51 advantage.

Bryan Blanks picked Kliewer’s pocket and scored a layup to give Raytown a 53-51 lead, and then got in transition again for a layup.

“We stopped rebounding,” Kates said, “and we stopped taking care of the ball. Taking care of the ball should be one of our strengths. We panicked a little bit and stopped rebounding, basically. Those were the two things that our focus was on to start the game, and that’s what got us our lead. And that’s what gave it back.”

Williams tied the game at 64-64 with 3:56 to go with a jumper in the lane and a free throw, and Kliewer earned the lead back for the Eagles, driving the ball with 2:06 left.

SCA blew two opportunities to extend the lead after Raytown turned the ball over by traveling twice. But neither time could the Eagles successfully inbound the ball. Sam Huckabee’s inbound got intercepted on the first one, and he got called for a five-second violation on the second attempt.

The Eagles thought they had extended the lead on a put-back by Raef Gerdes, but the referee at mid-court waived it off for basket interference, and proceeded to call a technical on Kates.

“I was excited, first of all, about the put-back because I thought it counted,” said Kates, “and so I was up and excited. And then he waved it off, and he said I was waving at him. But bottom line is…no, I’m not going to go there. No, I didn’t think that was warranted.”

Marcus McGee knocked down one of the two foul shots with under two minutes to go, and Isaiah Burton scored a put-back to put Raytown up 67-66 with 1:04 remaining.

After Williams got called for a walk, the SCA defense forced 10-second backcourt violation to set up the last shot.

The Eagles built their big lead starting at the end of the first quarter on long-range and transition buckets. Huckabee pierced the middle of the 2-3 zone and kicked it out to Gerdes for a three to give SCA a 22-21 advantage. Huckabee picked up a steal and laid it in with 2:06 left in the second quarter to cap a 21-7 run to go up 40-28.

“We were able to rebound and we were able to get in our transition because we got stops and we got rebounds,” said Kates. “They can’t run the floor with us, but we had to get those rebounds in order to get into our transition. And we stopped getting those.”

Williams led the Eagles with 18 points, and Gerdes added 14. Huckabee also reached double-figures with 13 first-half points.

The Eagles will play Lincoln Prep for seventh place Friday at 4 p.m. after back-to-back losses.