Tigers come back to knock off Ruskin

This basketball season has been a learning experience for a young Lee’s Summit team. On Wednesday night, the Tigers learned another valuable lesson: how to pull out a close game.

Down by 11 points in the second half against Ruskin in the semifinals of the Culver’s Classic tournament, Lee’s Summit battled back and made the plays it needed to down the stretch for a 61-57 victory at the Fieldhouse.

Lee’s Summit, 5-9, will meet crosstown rival Lee’s Summit West, 13-1, at 8:30 Friday looking for its third consecutive title in the 42-year-old tournament. The Tigers probably wouldn’t have that chance had they not taken another step in what Lee’s Summit coach Blake Little considers a season-long process.

“You don’t worry about the number of wins and losses, you worry about that journey and the process of becoming a better team and winning those games late,” Little said. “And that’s a game we won late. We got it done in a close game and that’s big.”

Somaj Brewer helped Lee’s Summit come up big by coming up big himself in the fourth quarter. Brewer, who had 19 points against Raytown in Monday’s first-round win, scored 31 points against Ruskin and 13 of those came in the final period.

Brewer drove the lane and drew a foul for a three-point play with 44.6 seconds left to put the Tigers up 57-55 in a back-and-forth final period. After Ruskin tied the game 57-57 with 38 seconds left, Lee’s Summit worked the ball until Brewer slashed in for another and-one with 3.4 seconds left.

“We were right where we wanted to be,” Brewer said. “Coach drew up a perfect play and we just executed it.”

Lee’s Summit didn’t execute so well in the first half, and Little said that was a big reason why the Tigers struggled early on. They turned the ball over 12 times against Ruskin’s speedy pressure defense in the first half and compounded their mistakes with ill-advised shots.

Lee’s Summit trailed 17-10 after the first quarter and cut that margin to 27-23 by halftime, but Ruskin opened the third quarter with an 8-1 run and led 37-26 midway through the third period.

“We got away from our game plan in the first half a little bit, taking bad shots and not doing what we were supposed to do on the offensive end,” Brewer said. “In the second half we really got back to what needed to do on offense, attacking the paint and not shooting as much outside.”

Back-to-back three-pointers by Brewer and Seth Romi brought Lee’s Summit back within five and started a 15-3 run that ended with a basket by Brewer with 12 seconds left in the quarter and the Tigers up 41-40.

The Tigers and Ruskin battled through five ties and five lead changes in the fourth quarter before Brewer’s last-second basket. Delshaun Presley, who scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half, helped keep it close by going four for four from the free throw line in the final period.

“Credit to our kids; they played really hard,” Little said. “But I think they gave me a few more gray hairs.”