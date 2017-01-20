North girls reach final of KA-MO Classic

Lee’s Summit North advanced to the final of the KA-MO Classic girls basketball tournament with a 56-49 victory over Olathe East in a semifinal game Wednesday at Blue Valley (Kan.) North.

Anija Frazier scored 13 points to lead North, which pulled away by outscoring Olathe East 20-11 in the fourth quarter. The Broncos also got 11 points each from Jordan Jennings and Aaliyah Johnson and eight from Aiyana Johnson.

North’s girls reached the semifinals of the tournament with a 57-36 victory over Blue Valley West in a first-round game Tuesday.

Aiyana Johnson scored 20 points to lead North, which took a 28-13 lead at the half. Aaliyah Johnson added 15 points for the Broncos and Alexis Griffin also reached double figures with 10.

The Broncos, 13-0 play host Blue Valley North Friday night for the KA-MO championship.

NORTH BOYS ADVANCE: The Lee’s Summit North boys reached the semifinals of the C.W. Stessman Invitational tournament with a 71-59 win over host Liberty.

Elijah Farr led North, 6-5, with 14 points. Logan Jenkins and Tyler Aeilts scored 11 points apiece for the Broncos. The Broncos held a 40-34 lead at the half and outscored Liberty 17-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

North played Rockhurst in the semifinals Thursday. Rockhurst advanced with a 71-57 victory over St. Joseph Lafayette in the first round.