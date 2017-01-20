Committee looks at rules for parking RVs

Lee’s Summit is looking at rules for parking recreational vehicles that could affect anyone from bass fishermen to relatives coming for a week-long visit.

City staff brought the issue to the Jan. 11 Community and Economic Development Committee of the City Council for a discussion of possible refinements to the current rules.

“We have wrestled with RV and trailer parking for some time,” said Mark Dunning, assistance city manager for development. He outlined the history of the current ordinance and offered a rewording that could make it simpler and a little more lenient.

The city’s ordinance now considers recreational vehicles to include motor homes, boats, trailers loaded with motorcycles or personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles, and campers that are towed. Often people are only thinking of motor homes when using the term RV.

Councilwoman Phyllis Edson said she moved to a subdivision with a homeowners association because it protects property values. She said she didn’t want to loosen any restrictions.

She said for that reason, the city needs to maintain standards for areas that don’t have an association to protect property values in those neighborhoods.

“A lot of our ordinances that control those things help home values,” Edson said.

She asked the committee to remember the National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation” movie where a relative, cousin Eddie, arrives in a derelict motor home and stays. She said while some people will have well-kept and new vehicles, there will also be some that are large, old, rusty and smelly.

“I think these rules are fine, until Cousin Eddie pulls up,” Edson said. “You’re going to have that; you can’t control the quality of what people buy.”

Dunning said in 2010, the council passed an ordinance to regulate recreational vehicles and trailers, but the council at that time wasn’t quite satisfied with it and told city staff to continue working on ideas for making it better. Dunning said since then enforcement has not been strictly enforced as written.

He said the city could set a basis for storing recreational vehicles at homes that would apply city wide, but homeowners associations could make their own, more restrictive rules. In 2010, about 60 percent of Lee’s Summit residences were within a homeowners association, Dunning said, and since then new subdivisions also had them.

Dunning said that in 2016 the city received about nine complaints about motor homes or large camper trailers, about 56 regarding trailers (flat and box) and about 25 regarding boats.

It is possible that not all the calls resulted in a violation being found, he said.

Home businesses, such as lawn-care companies, can park loaded trailers of equipment at a residence, but by ordinance it must be inside a garage, Dunning said.

Dunning offered a proposed ordinance that also would allow storage of one recreational vehicle or trailer at a home year round, if stored in front of a three-car garage, or parked on a pad adjacent to and connected to a single or two- car garage, or a separate drive on a corner lot.

The city also would allow a second recreational vehicle to be parked at the residence for an additional 10 days in a driveway or on a pad. It also places limits on how close the vehicle can be to a lot line.

Councilwoman Trish Carlyle objected to limitation based on a three-car garage.

She said many Lee’s Summit homeowners don’t have a three-car garage who have recreational vehicles in storage during winter. She said the city would be telling residents they can spend their hard-earned money on a boat, but can’t park it their driveway unless they’re in the more affluent neighborhoods.

“I just don’t think that’s fair,” Carlyle said. “Maybe if we made the minimum a two-car garage?”

Carlyle and Councilman Chris Moreno said the city’s definition of RV is confusing, because many people associate the term only with motor home, while the city’s definition includes more vehicles like boats.

Councilwoman Diane Forte said she thought the ordinance should include allowances for the time of year.

“An awful lot of people go back and forth to the lake during the summer,” Forte said, adding that they store vehicles at home while using them, then move them to a permanent storage facility out of season.

Moreno said a couple of months ago, he asked constituents to comment on the issue through social media, and said a majority didn’t want to see lenient regulations.

He also said that the type of vehicle needs to be considered. He recalled an incident in the Windsboro subdivision where a resident had parked a 45-foot boat in front of the house.

“A houseboat in front of the house; people were going crazy about it,” Moreno said.

Moreno, however, said he did think there was a problem with the ordinance in that it wasn’t clear enough as to the classification of recreational vehicles. He noted that a trailer loaded with two all-terrain vehicles or two personal watercrafts would technically could be in violation.

The committee talked about the importance of size, saying that having a bass boat in the driveway during summer months isn’t necessarily a problem for neighbors, but an ocean-going boat might.

Dunning said he would take the committee’s comments and tweak the definitions and other proposed revisions to be considered at a future committee meeting.