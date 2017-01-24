Refugees welcomed at Holy Spirit Catholic Church

Following the guidance of Pope Francis, Holy Spirit Catholic Church opened its doors Jan. 12 to welcome refugee families and inform parishioners about the current refugee crisis.

The event, attended by about 100 people and a dozen refugees, was a first of its kind at the church, located off southwest Missouri 150.

Lisa Chism, a parishioner, called the experience eye-opening for her and the rest of the church community.

In a release sent after the event, Chism emphasized that the number of displacement in the world is at its highest levels since World War II. More than 30,000 people are displaced every day. Syrian refugees comprise a large portion of those, as the war-ravaged country has been called the location of the worst humanitarian crisis of our time.

Paul Turner, a pastor at North Kansas City’s St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, spoke about Pope Francis’ support of human immigration reform. Turner said the Pope “asks us to look beyond ourselves to the need of others.”

Abdul Baker, once a refugee himself, is the director at Della Lamb Refugee Services. At the meeting, he discussed the culture shock that refugees experience upon placement in a new country. Baker has a master’s and doctorate degree and said his American citizenship a gift.

One thing all refugees have in common, he said, is hope.

The 12 refugees in attendance have been settled in Independence and Kansas City, Chism said.

An objective of the forum was to inform the community about the refugee crisis, Chism said, but also to “hear from these people and hear their accounts and make them feel welcome. Hosting it within church walls, it was expressed that everyone is welcome there.”