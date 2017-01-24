Police identify two Lee’s Summit teenagers killed in weekend crash on Prospect

By Robert A. Cronkleton

January 24, 2017 

Police on Tuesday identified the two teens killed in a single-car crash on Prospect Avenue over the weekend as Kaeden M. Hernandez, 18, and Zachary M. Meyer, 18, both from Lee’s Summit. A third male in the car remains in critical condition at a hospital.

A third male in the car remains in a hospital in critical condition, according to police. Police are trying to determine who was driving at the time of the crash.

They were in a gray Hyundai car that was headed south on Prospect when the drover lost control north of 73rd Street. The car slid off the right side of the road and struck a tree, according to police.

Prospect was closed for nearly 4 hours while police investigated the crash. Witnesses told police that the car was speeding prior to the crash.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

