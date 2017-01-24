‘Indivisible’ aims to preserve ACA basics

With President Donald Trump in office, there’s a full-court press on to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

People like Hillary Shields of Lee’s Summit, who defend ACA, are lobbying to stop the repeal, or at least keep some of its provisions in place.

Shields has started Indivisible Kansas City, a local branch of a national group of volunteers working to educate and encourage people on how to effectively lobby Congress. She and other volunteers last week delivered photo scrapbooks to Missouri and Kansas senators.

“It’s been a labor of love and the stories are very moving,” Shields said of the scrapbooks, which they call “Face of the ACA.”

“It’s a national issue, but it really has ties back to the community.”

The scrapbooks are filled with pictures and stories of people who responded to a call on Facebook asking how the health care and insurance issues affects them.

Shields is on one of the pages: She has ulcerative colitis, and her concern is that if ACA is repealed and she loses her job, she won’t then be able to get insurance because of pre-existing condition clauses, which are forbidden under the ACA.

She said she was shocked and upset when Trump won, felt anxious and met a lot of people who felt the same way. She felt compelled to do something and ran across the national Indivisible movement on social media.

It started with a Google document called “Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda,” by Ezra Levin, Jeremy Haile and Angel Padilla, with contributions from others. Levin and Padilla had been congressional staffers during the Obama administration. News of the document went viral on social and other media.

When Shields realized there was no Kansas City area group, she started one, with one of its first projects to build the scrapbooks for the senators.

Shields, a paralegal, campaigned for Barack Obama’s election in 2008.

She said if “Obamacare” is repealed without a suitable replacement, about 20 million people will lose insurance, and more will have less in benefits. Shields is trying to put faces on the numbers.

“It’s brought their stories alive for me,” Shields said. “I hope it will bring alive the stories for our senators, too.”

So far, about 30 people make up the core group, and they have about 600 followers on Twitter, she said. There isn’t much of a formal structure, Shields said. The group’s aim is to just make it easier for the average person to get their opinion heard by Congress.

Shields said one story of an 8-year-old Lee’s Summit girl put her in tears.

Izzy Smith lives with cystic fibrosis.

Her mother, Deedra Smith, wrote in her story and submitted it for the scrapbook. Smith said her daughter wasn’t quite 2 when their insurance company notified the family that Izzy had reached her lifetime limit of coverage in February of 2010.

“We were totally at a loss as to what to do,” Smith wrote. “We couldn’t move our toddler daughter to my insurance, as cystic fibrosis was a pre-existing condition.”

The couple earned too much money to be eligible for a state-assisted program, which also didn’t provide all the services they were using for Izzy. It was looking as if they might lose their home or have to take lower paying jobs to add to their income. Within two weeks of getting the letter, the ACA passed and their insurance company removed the cap.

If the law is repealed and insurance caps again are allowed, Smith said, her family is preparing to immigrate to Canada and leave behind family and friends, as the health care system there could protect their daughter’s life.

Several other Lee’s Summit families are represented in the scrapbooks delivered to Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt.

Shields said her concern is in protecting at least three aspects of the current law: no denial of benefits because of pre-existing conditions, no lifetime caps on benefits, and allowing allow children to stay on parents’ insurance until they are 26.

Blunt’s office said that the senator was the sponsor of the original House bill that allowed dependents up to the age of 25 to be on their parents’ insurance. It eventually was adopted as a part of the ACA.

“I’ve heard from many Missourians who are struggling under the president’s health care law, which has left them with higher costs and fewer options than they had even a year ago,” Blunt wrote in a statement.

He said that this year, 97 Missouri counties will have only one insurer participating in the Affordable Care Act exchanges. Last year, every Missouri county had at least two insurance options. In addition, most Missouri residents will see an increase in their premiums, with some facing an increase upward of 40 percent, he said.

Blunt said those who can’t afford the few options available to them will face a penalty of more than $2,000. He said Missouri families shouldn’t be punished for a law that isn’t working.

“That’s why the Senate has taken the first step toward repealing the law, and paving the way for real solutions that will expand access to quality, affordable health care for all Missourians,” Blunt wrote.

Realistically, Shields said she expects the ACA to be repealed, but she would feel she made a difference if reforms kept some of the Act’s essentials.

“I wouldn’t care if it’s called Trumpcare, if it does those three things,” Shields said.