School news in brief

Choir at Mavericks game

Highland Park Elementary School’s Howling Huskies Choir will perform the National Anthem at Saturday’s Missouri Mavericks hockey game. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence.

The choir is directed by Melissa Nichols, music teacher at Highland Park.

SCA International Festival Feb. 21

Summit Christian Academy will host its fifth annual school-wide and community-wide International Festival from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the SCA Elementary School, 1450 S.W. Jefferson St. in Lee’s Summit.

Visitors can “travel” through the continents, experiencing festive music, art, mission projects and food from around the world. Special features this year include a parade of flags, a Chinese tea ceremony, games around the world, and Eleos Coffee.

“We live in a world where we are globally connected,” said SCA International Director Kathy Tharp. “SCA believes it is important to build knowledge and understanding of cultures around the world.”

Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and $30 for families. At the door they are $12 for adults, $6 for students and $36 for families. Call 816-525-1480 to buy tickets in advance.

For information on how you can be a vendor, sponsor or country presenter, contact Tharp at 816-525-1480 or ktharp@sca-kc.org.

Alums invited to Pleasant Lea’s 50th

Pleasant Lea Elementary School is preparing for a 50th anniversary celebration, scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. March 12 at the school, 700 Persels Road.

Current and former students, staff and families are invited. RSVPs are not required.