‘Survivor’ Danni Boatwright wows second-graders

For a science lesson a few weeks ago, second-grade teacher Jennifer Abernathey’s students pretended they were stranded on an island with only a few items. Their assignment was to create a hat that would protect them from the sun.

It wasn’t as grueling as a “Survivor” television show, but Abernathey nonetheless sent a photo to her friend Danni Boatwright, who won a million bucks on “Survivor: Guatemala” back in 2005.

Boatwright, from Tonganoxie, Kan., then offered to visit Prairie View Elementary School, where Abernathey teaches. She spoke to all second-graders about perseverance, not giving up and the fact that it’s OK to fail the first time.

A former Miss Kansas Teen USA and Miss Kansas USA, Boatwright also described her experiences on “Survivor” and as a pageant participant.