Kids learn about Braille from an expert

Hunter Hall, a senior at Lee’s Summit North High school and former Hazel Grove Elementary student, recently visited Hazel Grove kindergarten classes to read a book in Braille and talk to students, who had been studying the five senses.

Hall, who has been blind since birth, explained how he uses his senses differently to gather information. Kristina Rains, a Lee’s Summit district teacher for the visually impaired, accompanied Hunter to Hazel Grove.

Hall and Rains shared how his phone and iPad are adapted for him. Hunter also explained how his cane helps him navigate safely.

Hall gave papers to each child. One showed the Braille alphabet, and the other was each child’s name in Braille.