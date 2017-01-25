Loss to Lincoln Prep ends disappointing run for Summit Christian

After watching his team stumble for the third straight time, Summit Christian Academy boys basketball coach Jake Kates was in no mood to discuss X’s and O’s. Or anything else for that matter.

Kates didn’t try to hide is disappointment Friday after SCA blew a seven-point in the final three minutes and lost to Lincoln Prep 72-68 in the seventh-place game of the Culver’s Classic at Lee’s Summit’s Fieldhouse. This was one game after SCA couldn’t hold a 14-point lead in a one-point loss to Raytown, and that loss came on the heels of a two-point loss to Ruskin.

SCA entered the Culver’s Classic with an 11-2 record, the No. 9 ranking in Class 3 and high hopes of making some noise in the 42nd edition of the tournament. The Eagles left with three straight losses and a coach wondering about the direction of his team.

“We’ve got to figure some things out,” Kates said. “We’ve got to figure some things out as we head into conference and district play.”

That might include handling trapping, full-court pressure, which Lincoln Academy used to create three straight baskets off back-court turnovers and turn the game.

SCA, which led 65-58 with 2 minutes, 47 seconds left in the game, was up 66-62 with 1:32 to go when Lincoln Prep turned up the pressure. When the Blue Tigers trapped SCA’s General Williams in the corner of the backcourt, Williams made a throw that Lincoln’s J.G. Edison snared at midcourt and turned into an easy basket.

Quianan Rieves stepped in front of SCA’s ensuing inbounds pass and converted the game-tying basket with 55 seconds left. Rieves, who finished with 25 points, ended the Eagles’ next possession with a back-court steal and the basket that put Lincoln ahead for good 68-66 with 48 second left.

SCA had its chances to regain the lead, but the Eagles missed two of four free throws down the stretch and a three-pointer in the closing seconds.

The loss spoiled another solid effort by Williams, who led SCA with 34 points. Preston Kliewer had 16 points for the Eagles and Raef Gerdes hit three three-pointers in the first quarter for nine points.