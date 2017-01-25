Bronco boys stumble late in Liberty tournament final

Lee’s Summit North boys basketball coach Mike Hilbert praised his team for playing five good halves of basketball last week. Turns out that was one half short of bringing home a trophy.

Four good halves got North to Friday night’s championship game against St. Joseph Central in the C.W. Stessman Boys Basketball Tournament at Liberty High School. Another good half got the Broncos a 13-point lead. But St. Joseph Central roared back in the second half to force overtime and claim a 77-67 victory.

“When you look at the whole picture, it was a great week of basketball for us,” Hilbert said. “We continued to play at an extremely high level. We just didn’t defend as well as we needed to in the second half against St. Joe Central.”

North defended well enough to build a 35-22 lead by halftime. The Broncos held Central, 14-2, to three baskets in the second quarter and kept high-scoring guards Jaiden Bristol and Matt Austin check. Austin had six points at halftime; Bristol managed just one basket and a free throw.

“I felt really good about what we were doing defensively in that first half,” Hilbert said. “But the second half was a different story.”

That story began when Central opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run and cut North’s lead to five. The Broncos built the lead back to double digits, but Central came at them again behind Bristol and Austin. Austin scored 20 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime; Bristol tallied 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and eight in overtime.

“Those guys kind of led the way,” Hilbert said. “They kept their guys focused and they just kind of chipped away.”

Central chipped away until it pulled within two with 45 seconds left in regulation. North lost the ball on a traveling call, and Austin went backdoor for a layup with 30 seconds left that sent the game into overtime.

The extra period remained tight until North’s Emil Spriggs was whistled for a foul with 1:19 left. Spriggs argued the call and received a technical foul and got another technical and an ejection when he continued his argument. Central received six free throws and knocked down five of them for a 67-60 lead.

“It was unfortunate,” Hilbert said. “We just didn’t keep our composure at the end of the game.”

Jordan Bynum scored 19 points to lead North, which stood 6-5 before playing Tuesday at Blue Springs South. Javaunte Hawkins had 15 points and Logan Jenkins also reached double figures with 10 points. Bynum and Hawkins each hit three of the Broncos’ nine three-pointers.

“I was just pleased with the overall effort for the week up there,” Hilbert said. “We knew going in there were eight strong teams. All eight of us could have been in that championship game.”