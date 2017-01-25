Summit Christian’s Queen leaps to nation’s top high-jump mark

Summit Christian Academy senior Carlie Queen holds the top high jump mark in the nation this year after winning the Gorilla High School Classic indoor track meet Saturday at Pittsburg (Kan.) State University.

Queen’s winning leap of 5 feet, 9 ¼ inches tops the 2017 United States High School Girls Leader board on MileSplit USA. Additionally, she broke the high school meet record which had previously stood for 17 years.

“Carlie Queen is truly an amazing athlete,” SCA track and field coach Rick McGregor said. “She has put forth so much hard work and effort in this event and it is really paying off for her. Even more, Carlie is a great example for her teammates to strive to be the best in each of their events.”

Queen’s jump at the Gorilla High School Classic was just short of her all-time best, which she achieved last summer when she cleared 5-9 ¾ to place fourth in the USATF Junior Outdoor Championships in Clovis, Calif. She has won three straight Class 2 girls high jump titles at the Missouri state meet and set the all-time Class 2 mark of 5-7 ¾ as a freshman. She also competes in the pole vault and took second in Class 2 in that event last season.

Upon graduation this spring, Queen has committed to compete at the University of Arkansas next year.