Summit Christian’s Queen leaps to nation’s top high-jump mark

January 25, 2017 

Carlie Queen holds her trophy after taking first place in the girls high jump Saturday in the Gorilla High School Classic indoor track meet at Pittsburg State University. Queen, a Summit Christian Academy senior, won with a leap of 5 feet, 9 1/4 inches that’s No. 1 in the nation.

PHOTO PROVIDED

Summit Christian Academy senior Carlie Queen holds the top high jump mark in the nation this year after winning the Gorilla High School Classic indoor track meet Saturday at Pittsburg (Kan.) State University.

Queen’s winning leap of 5 feet, 9 ¼ inches tops the 2017 United States High School Girls Leader board on MileSplit USA. Additionally, she broke the high school meet record which had previously stood for 17 years.

“Carlie Queen is truly an amazing athlete,” SCA track and field coach Rick McGregor said. “She has put forth so much hard work and effort in this event and it is really paying off for her. Even more, Carlie is a great example for her teammates to strive to be the best in each of their events.”

Queen’s jump at the Gorilla High School Classic was just short of her all-time best, which she achieved last summer when she cleared 5-9 ¾ to place fourth in the USATF Junior Outdoor Championships in Clovis, Calif. She has won three straight Class 2 girls high jump titles at the Missouri state meet and set the all-time Class 2 mark of 5-7 ¾ as a freshman. She also competes in the pole vault and took second in Class 2 in that event last season.

Upon graduation this spring, Queen has committed to compete at the University of Arkansas next year.

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service