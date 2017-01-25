Bronco girls survive two overtimes to win KA-MO Classic

Come-from-behind victories haven’t exactly been routine for Lee’s Summit North’s girls basketball team this season, but the Broncos have certainly had their share.

So when North found itself down nine points and in serious foul trouble going into the fourth quarter of the championship game of the KA-MO Classic, there really was no sense of panic, no matter how dire the situation looked in the final seconds against host Blue Valley North.

North got a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Jordan Jennings to send the game into overtime, two free throws from Anija Frazier for another overtime and pulled away in the second extra period for a 69-64 victory Friday night.

“That was one of the wildest games I’ve ever been a part of,” North coach Tricia Lillygren said. “That was something else.”

Lillygren believes the seeds of that victory were planted back in the Broncos’ very first game, when they battled back from 24 points down to win at Kearney. Their undefeated season also includes a come-from-behind wins at St. Teresa’s Academy and crosstown rival Lee’s Summit.

“We’ve been able to do it repeatedly so it can’t be that much of a fluke,” Lillygren said. “But you hate to see your team put in that position that often.”

North found itself down 41-32 entering the fourth quarter and still trailed by five with 16 seconds left in regulation. The Broncos fouled to stop the clock, and Blue Valley North, which went 18 for 41 from the line, gave them an opening by missing free throws.

BV North missed one of two free throws with 16 second left, and Micaela Dickerson hit a three-pointer for the Broncos that cut the lead to two.

The Broncos fouled with four seconds left, and once again BV North made the first free throw and missed the second. Alexis Griffin rebounded the miss and kicked the ball out to Jennings, who swished a shot from just beyond the half-court line at the buzzer for a 52-52 tie.

North entered overtime without leading scorers Aaliyah and Aiyana Johnson, who both fouled out in regulation. The Broncos overcame their absence and battled back and forth in the first overtime. North trailed 60-58 in the closing seconds when Frazier drew a foul driving the baseline and sank two free throws to force another extra period. The Broncos pulled away in the second overtime with the help of an intentional foul called against BV North.

Aiyana Johnson’s 17 points lead North, which also got 15 points from Frazier and 14 from Dickerson. Lillygren was sure the Broncos also got an added boost of confidence.

“Definitely we’re never going to count ourselves out,” Lillygren said. “We’ve kind of proven that anything is really accomplishable if we can find the right way to do it.”

North followed up its KA-MO final victory with a 44-34 victory Monday night at Blue Springs South. After falling behind 25-23 at the half, North held the Jaguars to two points in the third quarter and outscored them 21-9 over the final two periods.

Aiyana Johnson had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Frazier added 10 points to lead the Broncos, who improved to 15-0 overall and 5-0 in Suburban Gold Conference play.