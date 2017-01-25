Art all about edge, shape and values

Doug Bennett held up several oddly shaped cutouts, explaining his approach to art during a Jan. 19 reception for the opening of his exhibit. The reception opened an exhibit that runs through mid-April at Lee’s Summit City Hall, 220 SE Green St.

He taped the cutouts to a paper on his easel and a face emerged. He commented that viewers either see a man with a big, bushy beard, or a woman in a headdress covering her hair. Next he shifted the cutouts around, and a likeness of Elvis emerged.

All painters are doing the same thing, he said: using shapes to create an illusion. The mind fills in the blanks.

One day it came home to him while painting a hand on a 4-inch-square area. He stepped back from the work to look at his brush strokes and realized he hadn’t been thinking of a hand, or knuckles or fingers, but more basic shapes as he labored up close.

“I never thought of it as a hand, but when I got it all completed, it was a hand,” Bennett said. “That’s tricky... but as you go down your path, you learn these things.”

He said he’s excited about using shapes, values and edges in his paintings, adding that colors are less important in his work. If he gets those three correct, in composition, the mind will create a very believable picture.

Bennett said he used to try and put in all the detail, until he read that Norman Rockwell had created illusions without extreme details. He said Rockwell could fool the eye and a person’s brain filled in the details. He tries to follow that idea.

Some of his paintings look almost like photographs, even if they’re void of sharp detail.

He has received more than 760 regional and national awards for oil painting and pastel. His work has been featured in galleries and such Missouri art shows as the Silver Dollar City national craft festival and the Plaza Art Fair. Blue Springs commissioned Bennett, who serves as a Blue Springs Public Art Commission member, to create a mural depicting what the city looked like in the late 1800s.

The longtime Blue Springs resident completed a three-year study of art and design at Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Fla., graduating in 1981.

Sports and cars are prominent in his works.

At the opening, he displayed a series of baseball bats that he’d decorated, using indelible ink. Many of the bats he’d found at garage sales.

He incorporated original elements of markings on the bat with his own embellishments, such as one that was a Little League Johnny Bench model, so he put a portrait of the famed catcher on the bat. Another was a 1969 giveaway by the Kansas City Royals and Pontiac dealers, so he added a 1969 GTO.

“I don’t necessarily have a style,” Bennett said. “One of my early influences was wildlife art. Now it doesn’t really matter. I feel comfortable painting any subject matter.”

Bennett’s artwork also can be seen on his Facebook page: Doug Bennett Art Gallery.