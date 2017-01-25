Tigers shake off funk to beat Titans

Maybe it was a case of the Monday blahs. Or maybe it was Lee’s Summit West’s zone defense. Whatever the reason, Lee’s Summit girls basketball coach Jessica Crawford sensed a lethargic air about her team.

“We were just a little sluggish tonight,” Crawford said. “I was kind of baffled myself. I didn’t know how to get them out of it.”

Lee’s Summit needed a half to shake its funk, and it needed 20 points and clutch free throw shooting in the fourth quarter from Paige Elston to pull out a 46-41 victory over West in a Suburban Gold Conference game Monday night at the Tigers’ Fieldhouse.

All Lee’s Summit had to show for the first quarter was a three-pointer from Elston, a late basket by Claire Lock and six turnovers. West wasn’t faring much better, but the Titans did manage a 7-5 lead at the end of the period.

Elston said the Tigers were also a little shaken when freshman Amari Conn suffered a painful shoulder injury and had to be attended to on the court for a couple of minutes.

“We were kind of in a funk I guess you could say,” Elston said. “It just took us a little longer to get going than we expected.”

West coach Jeff Hardin thought the Titans’ zone defense had something to do with that funk. Lee’s Summit managed only nine points in the second quarter, but the Titans made only one of eight from the field and one of four free throws and trailed 14-10 at the half.

“I don’t think we were sluggish,” Hardin said. “It was just a matter of the ball not falling for us.”

Lee’s Summit never trailed, but West remained within striking distance until the end. Lee’s Summit led 30-25 going into the fourth quarter and built a 40-30 lead behind Elston, who scored 10 of her points in the final period.

Elston was eight for eight from the free throw line in the final quarter, and the Tigers needed those free throws after West battled back in the final minutes. West’s Sydney Brooks drove the lane for six points in an 8-2 run that cut the lead to 42-38 with 25.9 seconds left.

A three-pointer by Sydnee Kemp brought West within 44-41 with 6.5 seconds left, but Elston made the last of her free throws after West fouled with 4.9 seconds left to put the game away.

“We kind of thought the game was over the last 30 seconds,” Crawford said. “West did a good job of persevering through and we just kind of got caught on our heels.”

Brooks scored 15 points off the bench to lead West, which fell to 7-6 overall and 3-2 in the conference. Kemp also finished in double figures with 11 points.

The win evened Lee’s Summit record at 8-8 and continued a recent upswing for the Tigers, who have won three of their last four. Last week they reached the final of the Truman Tournament, where they lost to Blue Springs South 56-53. Blue Springs South routed the Tigers 68-45 in their previous meeting last month.

“Our past six or seven games we are playing much better basketball,” Crawford said. “We have everybody back and we’re healthy and we’re finally in a groove.”