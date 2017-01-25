Bright green creek causes alarm in city park

A mysterious leak turned a small creek running through Pleasant Lea Park a bright green, prompting calls to the city.

By Jan. 20, officials determined the source was a fluorescent dye from CK Enterprises, a Lee’s Summit manufacturer of detergents and cleansers. The city plugged a pipe that was allowing the discharge into the creek.

Charles Kunkel, president of CK Enterprises said the leak was from a sanitary sewer line under the company’s building that had collapsed into a storm sewer that eventually dumps into the creek.

The company has closed off the line, which was part of a system of pipes and tanks connected to a room where the company cleans totes and drums for reuse, he said. It has discontinued using that room until repairs are made.

“It’s nothing toxic or hazardous,” Kunkel said. “It just added color to the creek.”

Assistant Fire Chief Jim Eden said that tests by that department showed water quality readings were within standard parameters and no dead aquatic life was observed. Samples were collected by the city’s public works department for further analysis.

City officials said a resident reported the discoloration of the creek.

Jane Pritchett, who lives with her husband on a house bordering the wet-weather creek, said the pollution had occurred previously in March 2007 and a few months earlier as well. They were walking in the park as crews worked to dam the creek and begin cleanup.

She said city workers told her they didn’t think the substance was toxic. Early there was speculation it was a dye being used by the water department to find leaks.

“I’m curious. I hope it doesn’t turn out to be hazardous. If it’s determined to be from another department or if it’s from sewers draining into the creek, it needs to be fixed,” Pritchett said.

On Jan. 19 crews from the Public Works and Water Utility departments dammed the creek, stopping dispersion of the water, and was pumping the water back into the sanitary sewer system. Had tests indicated the water was hazardous, it would have been pumped into containers for disposal.

Crews had to return the creek that night to repeat the procedure, because the dam failed and more bright, tainted green water was being reported.

The city released a statement on Jan. 20 saying that the Missouri Department of Resources also had looking into the incident.

The city determined that a pipe connected to one of the private field inlets on the ADESA property at 101 SW Oldham Parkway was the source of the discharge to the creek.

That pipe which was inspected by video, was found to be from the adjacent property to the south, CK Enterprises at 1204 SW Jefferson St.