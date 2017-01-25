Fundraisers on tap to help community

VFW offers pancake breakfast

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 57 is holding a “Cakes & Eggs” pancake breakfast to raise money for its programs, including scholarships and memorials.

The breakfast runs from 8 to 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at the VFW Post, 329 SE Douglas St. in downtown Lee’s Summit. All donations received will go to the Post’s general fund in support of veterans and the community, including scholarships at the Lee’s Summit high schools, awards for the Junior ROTC programs, recognition of first responders, the annual Avenue of Flags at the Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery, expansion of the Lee’s Summit Veterans Memorial and providing support for homeless veterans in our community.

Coldwater presents Winterfest

Coldwater holds its annual fundraiser Winterfest in February with feature guest Michael Joiner, a nationally known actor and comedian.

During Joiner’s 25 years of performing, he was chosen as Hollywood Improv’s “Funniest Comic in LA” and the 2010 Christian Music Hall of Fame “Comedian of the Year.”

His family-friendly routines blend sarcastic edginess with improv.

Winterfest is 6 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn. The cost is $50 per person through Feb. 14 and $60 after that date. Guests can register at www.coldwater.me or www.tinyurl.com/coldwaterwinterfest2017. For more information, call 816-786-0758.

The event also will include silent and Piccadilly auctions as well as other games and prizes. Hereford House caters the plated dinner and guests can choose from three entrée choices when they register.

Chocolate Crawl coming to downtown

Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street is hosting its annual Chocolate Crawl for a Cause as a fundraiser for Lee’s Summit Social Services.

The event begins at noon Feb. 4 in downtown Lee’s Summit. Donations of money or non-perishable food items can be dropped off at GOT Art Gallery from noon to 4 p.m. on the day of the event. In return for the gift, the first 750 shoppers will be given a special Lee’s Summit chocolate bar (courtesy of MCC/Longview and Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce), an event wristband and a downtown map.

The wristband allows participation in promotions and discounts and the map shows locations of more than 30 participating stores, or shoppers can follow balloons for chocolate treats and Valentine’s Day shopping.