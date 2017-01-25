School district taking steps to recover meal program debt

In the past two and a half years, the Harrisonville School District has incurred a loss of tens of thousands of dollars at school breakfast and lunch lines, according to a district administrator.

The debt reached a high of more than $24,000 this fiscal year and is currently at about $23,000, said Dan Erholtz, assistant superintendent

To counter the mounting debt, the Board of Education voted unanimously Jan. 17 to renew a procedure meant to encourage families to make payments on their students’ accounts.

But some in the community say the procedures will stigmatize the students from lower-income families and could leave children hungry. Students with a negative balance of $11 on their meal plan will receive alternate lunches and students with under $40 may see their account “blocked.”

A number of steps are in place to notify parents and guardians as their students’ account approaches being blocked.

Erholtz said there is a slight chance a student in the district doesn’t receive a meal if their account drops below negative $40. At that time, a meeting will be held with a social worker and others to discuss options, such as contacting local charities.

“We will make sure that every step has been taken that we can do to help these families out,” Erholtz said.

Still, the procedure, which will take effect next month, upset some community members.

“I was pretty shocked,” said father Skylar Calvin, who has three students in the district. “Actually threatening to not provide a lunch for a student because of something the parents did — that seems a little extreme.”

A similar procedure had been in place up to August of 2014, when former board member Marv Cochran and others ended the procedure.

At the time the procedure ended, meal account debt stood at about $1,000. One year later, it rose to about $7,000. And after another year, in July 2016, it stood at close to $20,000.

During that span, Erholtz said the district notified parents and guardians by phone when their student’s meal balances were negative. When accounts dropped below negative $20, families received a monthly invoice.

Families can deposit money to their student’s account by going to the school’s website or sending cash or check to school.

Cochran, a former high school teacher for nearly four decades, said the new meal procedure could stigmatize those students with insufficient funds in their accounts.

“We talk ... about how we want to eliminate stigmas, and then you tell a 6-year-old, ‘You’re poor. You can’t eat. Here’s this different plate.’ ... How dare you embarrass a small child who can’t help themselves,” Cochran said.

When the procedure was previously in place, Cochran said alternate meals were served on different colored plates. Erholtz did not return a follow-up email asking if that would again be the case.

The alternate meal will consist of a sandwich, milk, vegetable and fruit. Erholtz said the alternate meal is not cheaper to produce but will serve to encourage students to let their families know their meal accounts have insufficient funds.

“The goal of the alternative meal and all the steps leading up to the alternative meal will be to let the families know that it’s time to put money in your meal account,” Erholtz said. He added maintaining fiscal responsibility is another goal.

Erholtz said other districts in Cass have similar procedures in place, which he drew from when devising Harrisonville’s. But Cochran believes the strategy is too harsh on students.

“A lot of those kids, they leave home (where there is) no food for them to eat,” Cochran said, adding that school meals may provide the only nutrition for some students each day. “(Board members) should be ashamed of themselves.”

The board recently approved $900,000 in debt-financed capital expenditures for new turf at the football stadium and scoreboards around the district. Calvin and his wife, Kelly Calvin, said the board’s approaches to funding athletics and school meals show a priority placed on the former.

“When you compare the stuff they pay for otherwise — at the football stadium — I think food and children being nourished and not hungry during class would make more sense,” Kelly Calvin said.

Dahman said that his goal is to recoup the cost of the scoreboards and all or part of the turf through private advertising.

Chris Bell, a recently appointed school board member, voted in favor of the new meal procedures. He said he presumed all seven board members, if aware of students unable to pay for lunch, would use money from their own pockets to ensure they are fed.

“We wouldn’t want a kid to go hungry,” Bell said.

Bell said he supported the procedure due to the board’s obligation to “keep our fiscal house in order.”

He added students from lower-income families could qualify for a free or reduced-price meal. A household of four with an annual income of $44,955 or less may qualify. Requirements vary based on household size and income levels.

The meals cost more to produce than to sell, Erholtz said. Lunches cost $3.20 to produce and the district charges $2.35 to elementary school students and $2.60 at the high school.

The gap in cost to produce versus charge to students does not contribute to the debt, Erholtz said. State and federal dollars subsidize the meals, and the $23,000 debt is strictly due to students charges to their meal accounts.

Erholtz said even if the meal account debt continued to rise, the district would never be unable to buy food. But without the burden on the general fund, the district could hire an additional staff member or purchase equipment.