Development stats point to banner year

The “Codes Administration Monthly Report” doesn’t sound sexy in the least. And certainly, it may not be required reading material for many.

But within the pages of that drab-sounding statement lay the foundation (if you will) of economic development numbers and activity in Lee’s Summit.

In fact, a glance through that report will reveal that 2016 was a banner year in economic development, a direct affirmation that policies and planning put in place in the years prior are working as we continue to tout the efficiency of the City of Lee’s Summit Development Center (which just turned three years old) and look to improved communications and marketing in the region to publicize why Lee’s Summit is a great place to do business.

The total investment/value of permits granted in Lee’s Summit (including new homes and commercial) topped $321 million dollars in 2016. That’s the highest number since before 1999 and an impressive statement as to the homes, apartments, commercial buildings and additions/tenant finishes that have been developed and redeveloped in Lee’s Summit last year alone.

Of that $321 million, more than $103 million went into single-family homes (the highest since 2006) and in excess of $126 million into new commercial buildings – also the loftiest figure since before 1999.

Last year, the City of Lee’s Summit permitted 324 single family homes and 32 new commercial buildings. Those development numbers give us every indication that Lee’s Summit is not only a major player in the Kansas City area, but that builders and investors alike are coming here, planting, investing and capitalizing.

Many of those new commercial buildings and additions/improvements exceeded the $300,000 investment marker, including: Third Street Social, the new spec building on Oldham Parkway, the massive additions at John Knox Village, Wilshire at Lakewood Memory Care, the new Dick’s Sporting Goods, Cable Dahmer Kia, additions to both Hy-Vee locations, Holiday Inn Express, Hillcrest Transitional Housing, the new Hangar T at the Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport, Minsky’s, Break Time and a number of other projects.

The flurry of activity not only creates expanded tax base and jobs to Lee’s Summit, it will ultimately bring more positions to City Hall. Assistant City Manager Mark Dunning said that the Development Center will be fully staffed soon with 36 positions, which include five new positions to the department.

“Now, we’re looking at process,” Dunning said from his conference room on the main floor of City Hall. “The way we look at things now, we don’t just solve one challenge here or there. We change it for the future. We’re creating a playbook where everyone that’s in development knows it and is creating the team to make things happen.”

Ryan Elam, the new director of the Development Center, said he couldn’t have picked a better time to work in development in Lee’s Summit.

“This is an opportunity to have a big impact on the community,” Elam said. “The word is out – we want to work with you.”

Senior living/care, new apartments and other “renter by choice” options and the need for spec building space will continue to dominate the headlines as this development boom continues.

Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council Chairman Christine Bushyhead said the numbers signal strong times ahead.

“We are excited with the news that the Lee’s Summit economy is emerging, and, in particular, the news of the doubling of commercial building permits in 2016, contributing towards the significant capital investment we are experiencing,” Bushyhead said.

“The LSEDC is all about promoting and improving the economic well-being of Lee’s Summit, and like many, we have continued to work through the downturn to keep the buzz of Lee’s Summit going. This level of private investment is a key factor to community success.”

One final number of note: 992,331 square feet of new building area up and running in Lee’s Summit in 2016 – more than triple what it was in 2015.

Don’t let anyone tell you the people and processes at City Hall aren’t working and that the incentives or investments aren’t worth it.

Show them these numbers – and remind them Lee’s Summit has figured out it’s in the business of doing business.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.