Lee’s Summit Chamber recognizes outstanding members

The Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce has honored a number of individuals and businesses for the time and energy they devote to both the Chamber and the community.

The following awards were presented at the Chamber’s Annual Gala, held Jan. 14 at The Pavilion at John Knox Village:

• 2016 Mentor of the Year: Tim Denker, owner of the Denker Law Firm. A graduate of the Leadership Lee’s Summit program, Denker has mentored many new Chamber members and is always willing to take on more. Denker was appointed to the Board of Directors in 2015 and served on the Chamber’s Executive Committee in 2016. The Denker Law Firm is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year.

• 2016 Volunteer of the Year: Jan Sumner, an individual member. Sumner has consistently volunteered for the Chamber’s Health Care Committee, Operation Thank You and the golf and gala task forces. She currently leads the Ambassador Committee and recruited five new members last year.

• 2016 Bob Glaser Ambassador of the Year: Mike Maksin, area director of N2 Publishing. Maksin recruited nearly 10 new Chamber members in 2016, serves on multiple committees and sits on the Board of Directors.

• 2016 Steve Gouldsmith New Member of the Year: Joey Zarrillo, co-owner of Money Mailer of Jackson County, and Amberlynn Isaacs, a family law attorney with the Short, Borth & Thilges firm. Zarrillo co-chairs the Membership Committee, is involved in mentorship and serves as ribbon-cutting emcee when he can. Isaacs is a 2016 graduate of Leadership Lee’s Summit who helped with the Oktoberfest, Grape Stomp and gala. She went to Jefferson City for Legislative Day in 2016.

• 2016 Lifetime Member Award: Craig Harris, retired owner of Beacon Press. The award recognizes someone who has shown great support to the Chamber over a prolonged period. Harris faithfully attended Chamber luncheons and was a member of the Business Development Council for many years. Beacon Press often donates printing to the Chamber and has sponsored events for the organization.

• Hall of Fame Award: Spilker McKeone & Nelson PC, certified public accountants. Hall of Fame honorees must have been a Chamber member for at least 10 years, shown continuous active involvement through financial and volunteer support and be respected throughout the community. The accounting firm has been a member of the Chamber since the company’s inception in 1999. Michele Spilker and Lesley McKeone have served on the Chamber board, and the partners have graduated Leadership Lee’s Summit. Leigh Ann Nelson is the third partner.