he
walked
away
the other
day
under
no
compulsion
except
to say
within
his soul
all joy
was
gone
may
his
eyes
clear
of
tears
enough
to see
a path
ahead
or if
there is
no place
he is
going
in
particular
that is
alright
as well
takes
pressure
off any
getting
there
lack
of a
clear
goal
could
become
the first
step
toward
his spirits
healing
choice
making
is on
occasion
oversold
of course
the joy
is under
no
requirement
to return
lots
live
on
low
diets
of it
a single
pancakes
stack
may remain
memory
enough
to
make us
smile
for many
days
especially
if warm
syrup
soaked
and soft
buttered
h.