Echoes

By HUBERT NETH

ColumnistJanuary 26, 2017 

he

walked

away

the other

day

under

no

compulsion

except

to say

within

his soul

all joy

was

gone

may

his

eyes

clear

of

tears

enough

to see

a path

ahead

or if

there is

no place

he is

going

in

particular

that is

alright

as well

takes

pressure

off any

getting

there

lack

of a

clear

goal

could

become

the first

step

toward

his spirits

healing

choice

making

is on

occasion

oversold

of course

the joy

is under

no

requirement

to return

lots

live

on

low

diets

of it

a single

pancakes

stack

may remain

memory

enough

to

make us

smile

for many

days

especially

if warm

syrup

soaked

and soft

buttered

h.

