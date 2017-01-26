It’s time for a spiritual checkup

In the midst of David’s journey, he cries out to the Lord in Psalms 139:23, saying, “Search me, O God, and know my heart.”

David invites the Lord to check out the hidden-most parts of his heart. He didn’t want there to be anything that would hinder his relationship and walk before the Lord.

The next verse goes on to say, “See if there is any wicked way in me.” The words “wicked way” can also be defined “painful way.”

I believe David had experienced and knew that followers of God will often go through hardships in life’s journey and become bruised and hurt along the way. These can ultimately open the doors for various negative effects in our walk with the Lord. Therefore, David was emphatic about not letting anything come in his life that would jeopardize his journey with the Lord.

Growing up in school sports like many, I remember that it was a yearly requirement to get a physical checkup by your doctor before you could be released to participate in any activities. It wasn’t a long appointment, by any means, but as I remember, there were some specific things the doctor would check.

He would first listen to your heart to see if there were any irregular rhythms. The blinding light in the eyes was one of the worst things he would do as he checked for any indications or alerting signs. It seemed almost as a police officer checking if a person is under any kind of influence.

The doctor would continue his checkup, wrapping the blood pressure gauge on your upper arm, as well as taking your temperature. All of these simple and quick tests gave him an overview of his patient’s health and growth. The physical checkup kept all of us in tune with our health, keeping us from any serious danger.

How much more important is it that we frequently have a spiritual checkup to see if we are healthy and growing in the Lord. We have all seen many people become lax and even lethargic when it comes to continue in good spiritual health. The end result can be spiritual sickness or even a spiritual death. God wants us to be alive and well through Christ.

In Revelation 3:1-2, Jesus’ letter to the church at Sardis says, “I know your works, that you have a name, that you are alive, but you are dead.” This church was known to be a healthy church, yet after Jesus checks, they were pronounced spiritually dead.

Let me ask you: Are you spiritually healthy and growing in the Lord or have you become spiritually comfortable and slowly fallen prey to the many obstacles that can eat away at our spiritual health. Have we become churches that are filled with the walking dead? God forbid.

That’s why we must be as David and invite the Holy Spirit frequently to come into our lives and search us and check if there are any areas of infection that would hinder our spiritual health.

In Matthew 6:21 we read: “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

Let me ask you: “Is your heart spiritually healthy?” It’s simple to know: Just look at what you are investing in. What about your spiritual temperature: Are you hot or cold? What is the great physician seeing through your eyes, the window of your soul? Test your spiritual blood pressure and see if there is a passion for the things of God. Don’t wait any longer get your checkup now.

Visit Bill Virgin’s blog at www.billvirgin.com. He is a speaker, author of several books and pastor. Bill and his wife Laurie pastor Life Christian Center and have four daughters.